Summary

S H Kelkar & Company Limited was incorporated on July 1, 1955 in Mumbai. After incorporation, the Company took over businesses carried on by Mr. V.G. Vaze as a sole proprietor of M/s S.H. Kelkar & Co and in partnership by the Firm M/s Saraswati Chemical Works. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients used in the food, beverage, personal care or household product industries. The company established First manufacturing unit at Vapi in 1979. During the year 2007, the company commissioned a manufacturing unit at Vashivali.During 2014 and 2015, the company has received numerous awards for Best Performance in quality, for Best HR strategy in Line with Business and also award for Dream Companies to Work For (Manufacturing) at the Dream Companies to Work For Awards.The company created a new brand identity of KEVA which was launched during the financial year ended 31 March 2016.In October 2015, the company successfully completed an Initial public issue of 28,231,827 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 180 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs 170 per equity share) aggregating Rs 5,081.73 million consisting of a fresh issue of 11,666,666 equity shares by the Company and an offer for sale of 13,141,000 equity shares, 86,575 equity shares and 3,337,586 equity shares by Blackstone Capital Partners (Singapore) VI FDI Two Pte. Ltd., Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Singapore) VI-ESC FD

Read More