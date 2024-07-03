Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹260.25
Prev. Close₹258.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹549.13
Day's High₹260.25
Day's Low₹244.22
52 Week's High₹336.25
52 Week's Low₹161.55
Book Value₹48.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,429.24
P/E46.98
EPS5.5
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
138.42
138.42
138.42
141.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
620.18
504.44
462.86
493.65
Net Worth
758.6
642.86
601.28
634.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
806.89
761.01
718.83
682.19
yoy growth (%)
6.02
5.86
5.37
10.86
Raw materials
-524.09
-481.86
-449.31
-399.74
As % of sales
64.95
63.31
62.5
58.59
Employee costs
-84.24
-73.02
-77.82
-70.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
66.09
99.77
38.68
103.16
Depreciation
-27.68
-27.63
-27.81
-10.53
Tax paid
-23.61
-20.06
-10.35
-34.2
Working capital
-43.85
23.99
-99.85
-77.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.02
5.86
5.37
10.86
Op profit growth
-14.35
38.81
-30.73
2.3
EBIT growth
-33.98
102
-50.62
0.7
Net profit growth
-46.69
181.36
-58.91
-7.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,832.64
1,676.9
1,559.6
1,315.12
1,105.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,832.64
1,676.9
1,559.6
1,315.12
1,105.08
Other Operating Income
8.19
9.62
4.59
6.83
9.15
Other Income
5.86
11.81
17.54
36.2
7.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ramesh Vinayak Vaze
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prabha Ramesh Vaze
Whole-time Director
Kedar Ramesh Vaze
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shrikant Oka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mark Elliott
Independent Director
Vasant Gujarathi.
Independent Director
Neela Bhattacherjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Saraogi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepak Raj Bindra
Reports by S H Kelkar & Company Ltd
Summary
S H Kelkar & Company Limited was incorporated on July 1, 1955 in Mumbai. After incorporation, the Company took over businesses carried on by Mr. V.G. Vaze as a sole proprietor of M/s S.H. Kelkar & Co and in partnership by the Firm M/s Saraswati Chemical Works. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients used in the food, beverage, personal care or household product industries. The company established First manufacturing unit at Vapi in 1979. During the year 2007, the company commissioned a manufacturing unit at Vashivali.During 2014 and 2015, the company has received numerous awards for Best Performance in quality, for Best HR strategy in Line with Business and also award for Dream Companies to Work For (Manufacturing) at the Dream Companies to Work For Awards.The company created a new brand identity of KEVA which was launched during the financial year ended 31 March 2016.In October 2015, the company successfully completed an Initial public issue of 28,231,827 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 180 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs 170 per equity share) aggregating Rs 5,081.73 million consisting of a fresh issue of 11,666,666 equity shares by the Company and an offer for sale of 13,141,000 equity shares, 86,575 equity shares and 3,337,586 equity shares by Blackstone Capital Partners (Singapore) VI FDI Two Pte. Ltd., Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Singapore) VI-ESC FD
The S H Kelkar & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is ₹3429.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is 46.98 and 5.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S H Kelkar & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is ₹161.55 and ₹336.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.83%, 3 Years at 16.38%, 1 Year at 55.34%, 6 Month at 31.31%, 3 Month at -9.90% and 1 Month at -10.18%.
