iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Share Price

247.74
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open260.25
  • Day's High260.25
  • 52 Wk High336.25
  • Prev. Close258.49
  • Day's Low244.22
  • 52 Wk Low 161.55
  • Turnover (lac)549.13
  • P/E46.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.97
  • EPS5.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,429.24
  • Div. Yield0.29
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

260.25

Prev. Close

258.49

Turnover(Lac.)

549.13

Day's High

260.25

Day's Low

244.22

52 Week's High

336.25

52 Week's Low

161.55

Book Value

48.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,429.24

P/E

46.98

EPS

5.5

Divi. Yield

0.29

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Corporate Action

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 12 Apr, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.74%

Foreign: 10.74%

Indian: 44.88%

Non-Promoter- 11.65%

Institutions: 11.65%

Non-Institutions: 32.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

138.42

138.42

138.42

141.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

620.18

504.44

462.86

493.65

Net Worth

758.6

642.86

601.28

634.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

806.89

761.01

718.83

682.19

yoy growth (%)

6.02

5.86

5.37

10.86

Raw materials

-524.09

-481.86

-449.31

-399.74

As % of sales

64.95

63.31

62.5

58.59

Employee costs

-84.24

-73.02

-77.82

-70.85

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

66.09

99.77

38.68

103.16

Depreciation

-27.68

-27.63

-27.81

-10.53

Tax paid

-23.61

-20.06

-10.35

-34.2

Working capital

-43.85

23.99

-99.85

-77.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.02

5.86

5.37

10.86

Op profit growth

-14.35

38.81

-30.73

2.3

EBIT growth

-33.98

102

-50.62

0.7

Net profit growth

-46.69

181.36

-58.91

-7.19

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,832.64

1,676.9

1,559.6

1,315.12

1,105.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,832.64

1,676.9

1,559.6

1,315.12

1,105.08

Other Operating Income

8.19

9.62

4.59

6.83

9.15

Other Income

5.86

11.81

17.54

36.2

7.83

View Annually Results

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT S H Kelkar & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ramesh Vinayak Vaze

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prabha Ramesh Vaze

Whole-time Director

Kedar Ramesh Vaze

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shrikant Oka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mark Elliott

Independent Director

Vasant Gujarathi.

Independent Director

Neela Bhattacherjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Saraogi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepak Raj Bindra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S H Kelkar & Company Ltd

Summary

S H Kelkar & Company Limited was incorporated on July 1, 1955 in Mumbai. After incorporation, the Company took over businesses carried on by Mr. V.G. Vaze as a sole proprietor of M/s S.H. Kelkar & Co and in partnership by the Firm M/s Saraswati Chemical Works. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, supply and exports of fragrances and aroma ingredients used in the food, beverage, personal care or household product industries. The company established First manufacturing unit at Vapi in 1979. During the year 2007, the company commissioned a manufacturing unit at Vashivali.During 2014 and 2015, the company has received numerous awards for Best Performance in quality, for Best HR strategy in Line with Business and also award for Dream Companies to Work For (Manufacturing) at the Dream Companies to Work For Awards.The company created a new brand identity of KEVA which was launched during the financial year ended 31 March 2016.In October 2015, the company successfully completed an Initial public issue of 28,231,827 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 180 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs 170 per equity share) aggregating Rs 5,081.73 million consisting of a fresh issue of 11,666,666 equity shares by the Company and an offer for sale of 13,141,000 equity shares, 86,575 equity shares and 3,337,586 equity shares by Blackstone Capital Partners (Singapore) VI FDI Two Pte. Ltd., Blackstone Family Investment Partnership (Singapore) VI-ESC FD
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the S H Kelkar & Company Ltd share price today?

The S H Kelkar & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹247.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is ₹3429.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is 46.98 and 5.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S H Kelkar & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is ₹161.55 and ₹336.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd?

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.83%, 3 Years at 16.38%, 1 Year at 55.34%, 6 Month at 31.31%, 3 Month at -9.90% and 1 Month at -10.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S H Kelkar & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.63 %
Institutions - 11.66 %
Public - 32.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR S H Kelkar & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.