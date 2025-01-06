S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
66.09
99.77
38.68
103.16
Depreciation
-27.68
-27.63
-27.81
-10.53
Tax paid
-23.61
-20.06
-10.35
-34.2
Working capital
-43.85
23.99
-99.85
-77.3
Other operating items
Operating
-29.04
76.07
-99.33
-18.87
Capital expenditure
30.23
-8.45
144.65
49.8
Free cash flow
1.18
67.62
45.32
30.93
Equity raised
911.12
841.35
878.73
913.47
Investing
1
67.58
-16.45
49.18
Financing
13.46
-9.72
57.2
18.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
25.31
Net in cash
926.77
966.83
964.8
1,037.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.