S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

247.74
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

66.09

99.77

38.68

103.16

Depreciation

-27.68

-27.63

-27.81

-10.53

Tax paid

-23.61

-20.06

-10.35

-34.2

Working capital

-43.85

23.99

-99.85

-77.3

Other operating items

Operating

-29.04

76.07

-99.33

-18.87

Capital expenditure

30.23

-8.45

144.65

49.8

Free cash flow

1.18

67.62

45.32

30.93

Equity raised

911.12

841.35

878.73

913.47

Investing

1

67.58

-16.45

49.18

Financing

13.46

-9.72

57.2

18.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

25.31

Net in cash

926.77

966.83

964.8

1,037.41

