S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
138.42
138.42
138.42
141.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
620.18
504.44
462.86
493.65
Net Worth
758.6
642.86
601.28
634.97
Minority Interest
Debt
83.37
95.47
46.9
66.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.91
13.71
14.46
13.05
Total Liabilities
854.88
752.04
662.64
714.58
Fixed Assets
192.25
210.25
226.7
238.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
342.69
310.6
321.59
320.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.04
4.33
3.38
0
Networking Capital
294.41
218.16
99.27
123.69
Inventories
423.33
356.41
257.96
175.1
Inventory Days
116.68
83.98
Sundry Debtors
169.9
142.38
162.27
199.53
Debtor Days
73.4
95.69
Other Current Assets
51.31
57.31
38.14
65.49
Sundry Creditors
-302.51
-289.06
-326.32
-272.18
Creditor Days
147.61
130.54
Other Current Liabilities
-47.62
-48.88
-32.78
-44.25
Cash
21.49
8.7
11.7
31.39
Total Assets
854.88
752.04
662.64
714.58
