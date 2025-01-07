iifl-logo-icon 1
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

228.47
(-7.78%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

806.89

761.01

718.83

682.19

yoy growth (%)

6.02

5.86

5.37

10.86

Raw materials

-524.09

-481.86

-449.31

-399.74

As % of sales

64.95

63.31

62.5

58.59

Employee costs

-84.24

-73.02

-77.82

-70.85

As % of sales

10.44

9.59

10.82

10.38

Other costs

-113.56

-106.88

-120.2

-108.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.07

14.04

16.72

15.88

Operating profit

84.99

99.25

71.5

103.23

OPM

10.53

13.04

9.94

15.13

Depreciation

-27.68

-27.63

-27.81

-10.53

Interest expense

-3.91

-6.28

-13.82

-3.16

Other income

12.69

34.43

8.81

13.62

Profit before tax

66.09

99.77

38.68

103.16

Taxes

-23.61

-20.06

-10.35

-34.2

Tax rate

-35.71

-20.1

-26.75

-33.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

42.48

79.71

28.33

68.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

42.49

79.71

28.33

68.96

yoy growth (%)

-46.69

181.36

-58.91

-7.19

NPM

5.26

10.47

3.94

10.1

