|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
806.89
761.01
718.83
682.19
yoy growth (%)
6.02
5.86
5.37
10.86
Raw materials
-524.09
-481.86
-449.31
-399.74
As % of sales
64.95
63.31
62.5
58.59
Employee costs
-84.24
-73.02
-77.82
-70.85
As % of sales
10.44
9.59
10.82
10.38
Other costs
-113.56
-106.88
-120.2
-108.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.07
14.04
16.72
15.88
Operating profit
84.99
99.25
71.5
103.23
OPM
10.53
13.04
9.94
15.13
Depreciation
-27.68
-27.63
-27.81
-10.53
Interest expense
-3.91
-6.28
-13.82
-3.16
Other income
12.69
34.43
8.81
13.62
Profit before tax
66.09
99.77
38.68
103.16
Taxes
-23.61
-20.06
-10.35
-34.2
Tax rate
-35.71
-20.1
-26.75
-33.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
42.48
79.71
28.33
68.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
42.49
79.71
28.33
68.96
yoy growth (%)
-46.69
181.36
-58.91
-7.19
NPM
5.26
10.47
3.94
10.1
