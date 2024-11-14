iifl-logo-icon 1
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd Board Meeting

S H Kelkar & Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Intimation of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Board Meeting of S H Kelkar and Company Limited - Intimation of Material Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27-05-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to Consider Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 312024 Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Declaration of Interim Dividend Additional Equity Investment in Keva Fragrance Industries Pte Ltd. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Board Meeting of S H Kelkar and Company Limited - Intimation of material outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

