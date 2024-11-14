|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Intimation of Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Board Meeting of S H Kelkar and Company Limited - Intimation of Material Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27-05-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to Consider Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 312024 Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Declaration of Interim Dividend Additional Equity Investment in Keva Fragrance Industries Pte Ltd. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|S H Kelkar And Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Board Meeting of S H Kelkar and Company Limited - Intimation of material outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
