Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹43.7
Prev. Close₹45.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.09
Day's High₹43.7
Day's Low₹43.65
52 Week's High₹74.9
52 Week's Low₹37.85
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.47
P/E17.13
EPS2.67
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
3.04
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.96
8.83
1.98
0.62
Net Worth
14.19
13.06
5.02
0.63
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari
Executive Director
Arti Bhavesh Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Banerjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Devang N Trivedi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mirali Kishorbhai Raja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nita Bhagat
Company Secretary
Helly Nilesh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd
Summary
Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited was originally incorporated as Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited on March 10, 2015, as a Private Limited company at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited to Rite Zone Chemcon India Private Limited on 7th April, 2022. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited dated June 2, 2022. In 2022, Company took over the business of Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari, Karta of HUF in name and style of Maruti Infrachem Solutions.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, which deal in range of construction chemicals and concrete products. It also deal in range of concrete products such as slump concrete, flowable concrete, self-compaction concrete (SCC), Light Weight Concrete, Stamp Concrete, Color Concrete, PQC Concrete, Early Strength Concrete, Reinforce Concrete, Shotcrete Concrete, Precast Concrete, Pile Concrete, Air Entrench Concrete, Prestressed Concrete, High Strength Concrete Etc. Its range of products includes Concrete Admixture, Water Proofing Systems, Concrete Lubricator, Engineering Grouts, Industrial Flooring, Concrete Repairs, Curing Compound & Mould Release Agent, Surface Treatment, Tiling & Block Products.Apart from these, the Company offer complete construction solution by supplying a complete range of various chemical products
Read More
The Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is ₹18.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is 17.13 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is ₹37.85 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -19.27%, 1 Year at -29.07%, 6 Month at 6.64%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at -11.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.