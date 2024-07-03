Summary

Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited was originally incorporated as Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited on March 10, 2015, as a Private Limited company at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited to Rite Zone Chemcon India Private Limited on 7th April, 2022. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited dated June 2, 2022. In 2022, Company took over the business of Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari, Karta of HUF in name and style of Maruti Infrachem Solutions.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, which deal in range of construction chemicals and concrete products. It also deal in range of concrete products such as slump concrete, flowable concrete, self-compaction concrete (SCC), Light Weight Concrete, Stamp Concrete, Color Concrete, PQC Concrete, Early Strength Concrete, Reinforce Concrete, Shotcrete Concrete, Precast Concrete, Pile Concrete, Air Entrench Concrete, Prestressed Concrete, High Strength Concrete Etc. Its range of products includes Concrete Admixture, Water Proofing Systems, Concrete Lubricator, Engineering Grouts, Industrial Flooring, Concrete Repairs, Curing Compound & Mould Release Agent, Surface Treatment, Tiling & Block Products.Apart from these, the Company offer complete construction solution by supplying a complete range of various chemical products

