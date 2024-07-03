iifl-logo-icon 1
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Share Price

43.65
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.7
  • Day's High43.7
  • 52 Wk High74.9
  • Prev. Close45.75
  • Day's Low43.65
  • 52 Wk Low 37.85
  • Turnover (lac)2.09
  • P/E17.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.89%

Non-Promoter- 58.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

3.04

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.96

8.83

1.98

0.62

Net Worth

14.19

13.06

5.02

0.63

Minority Interest

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari

Executive Director

Arti Bhavesh Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Banerjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Devang N Trivedi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mirali Kishorbhai Raja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nita Bhagat

Company Secretary

Helly Nilesh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd

Summary

Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited was originally incorporated as Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited on March 10, 2015, as a Private Limited company at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited to Rite Zone Chemcon India Private Limited on 7th April, 2022. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited dated June 2, 2022. In 2022, Company took over the business of Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari, Karta of HUF in name and style of Maruti Infrachem Solutions.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, which deal in range of construction chemicals and concrete products. It also deal in range of concrete products such as slump concrete, flowable concrete, self-compaction concrete (SCC), Light Weight Concrete, Stamp Concrete, Color Concrete, PQC Concrete, Early Strength Concrete, Reinforce Concrete, Shotcrete Concrete, Precast Concrete, Pile Concrete, Air Entrench Concrete, Prestressed Concrete, High Strength Concrete Etc. Its range of products includes Concrete Admixture, Water Proofing Systems, Concrete Lubricator, Engineering Grouts, Industrial Flooring, Concrete Repairs, Curing Compound & Mould Release Agent, Surface Treatment, Tiling & Block Products.Apart from these, the Company offer complete construction solution by supplying a complete range of various chemical products
Company FAQs

What is the Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd share price today?

The Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is ₹18.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is 17.13 and 1.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is ₹37.85 and ₹74.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd?

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -19.27%, 1 Year at -29.07%, 6 Month at 6.64%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at -11.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.11 %

