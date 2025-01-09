Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Management Discussions

The Management of Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited presents the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on assessment of current business environment. It may vary due to future economic and other developments both in India and Abroad.

It contains financial highlights but does not contain the complete financial statements of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

GLOBAL ECONOMY:

Strong economic growth in the first quarter of FY23 helped India overcome the UK to become the fifth-largest economy after it recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic shock. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 295.36 lakh crores (US$ 3.54 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 269.50 lakh crores (US$ 3.23 trillion). The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 9.6% as compared to 14.2% in 2022 -23. Strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with Government’s continued emphasis on capital expenditure are seen as among the key driver of the GDP in the second half of FY24. During the period April-June 2025, India’s exports stood at US$ 109.11 billion, with Engineering Goods (25.35%), Petroleum Products (18.33%) and electronic goods (7.73%) being the top three exported commodity. Rising employment and increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. The contact-based services sector has demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

INDIAN ECONOMY:

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

Indias appeal as a destination for investments has grown stronger and more sustainable because of the current period of global unpredictability and volatility, and the record amounts of money raised by India-focused funds in 2022 are evidence of investor faith in the "Invest in India" narrative.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Incorporated in 2015, Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited is ISO 9001:2015 certified company and deal in range of construction chemicals and concrete products. We offer complete construction solution by supplying a complete range of various chemical products related to civil construction, infrastructure, building & structure including pre-construction or post construction as well supplying all types of concrete required for construction and infrastructure developments. The construction chemicals are chemical compounds used in construction works. They are used to speed up the process or add more sustainability and strength to the structures. The addition of construction chemicals to various building materials during the construction work improves performance, workability, adds functionality, and protects the basic or customized elements of a structure.

Our range of products includes Concrete Admixture, Water Proofing Systems, Concrete Lubricator, Engineering Grouts, Industrial Flooring, Concrete Repairs, Curing Compound & Mould Release Agent, Surface Treatment, Tiling & Block Products. Our Company also deal in range of concrete products such as slump concrete, flowable concrete, self-compaction concrete (SCC), Light Weight Concrete, Stamp Concrete, Color Concrete, PQC Concrete, Early Strength Concrete, Reinforce Concrete, Shotcrete Concrete, Precast Concrete, Pile Concrete, Air Entrench Concrete, Prestressed Concrete, High Strength Concrete Etc.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE :

Your company has only one segment that is Supply of Construction Chemicals.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Our performance and the growth of our business are necessarily dependent on the health of the overall Indian economy. As a result, any slowdown in the Indian economy could adversely affect our business.

Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Our reliance on third party for our business, including our products exposes us to certain risks.

We typically do not enter into long-term agreements with majority of our customers, and an inability to continue to engage with them would have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

The Company is dependent on few numbers of customers and suppliers for sales and purchase and loss of any of these large customer and supplier will significantly affect our revenues and profitability.

We plan to expand into new geographies and may be exposed to significant liability and could lose some or all of our investment in such regions.

We have incurred borrowings from commercial banks and an inability to comply with repayment and other covenants in our financing agreements could adversely affect our business and financial condition.

At Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited, risk management is an ongoing procedure that entails identifying, evaluating, and prioritising risks, as well as applying resources in a coordinated and economical way to lessen, monitor and control the likelihood and/or impact of uncertain events or to maximise the realisation of opportunities. Additionally, risk management seeks to detect and control any potential dangers that could have severe consequences. The Board of Directors oversee the Company’s risk management framework.

We have been focusing on the increasing network. With large population, increasing urbanization and disposable income, the industries in which we operate provide sustainable growth on a longer-term basis. Robust growth of emerging economies provides large opportunities to the Company. We are a well-established Company in these economies and will continue to focus on the growth, new launches and increasing network strength. In other mature economies, the market trend is changing favorably. The strategy of the company is to get higher profitability and stable cash flow generations in these markets.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The internal control system is intended to increase transparency and accountability in an organization’s process of designing and implementing a system of internal control. They have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing reliable financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transaction with proper authorization and ensuring compliance of corporate policies.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the Company reported Sales and Other Income of Rs. 2,688.06 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 2,249.19 Lakhs in the previous financial year. Net Profit for the year under review was Rs. 113.09 Lakhs as against Rs. 83.02 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year. The Company has demonstrated strong financial growth, with significant increases in both revenue and profit, reflecting effective business strategies and operational improvements.

HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

Your Company has team of qualified and dedicated personnel who have contributed to the consolidation of the operations of your Company. Your Company’s industrial relations continued to be harmonious during the year under review. Your Company has succeeded in attracting and retaining key professional and intends to continue to seek fresh talents to further enhance and grow our business.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, estimates, expectations or projections may constitute "forward looking statements", within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The current year’s outlook is Management’s perception at the time of drawing this report. Actual results may differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Company’s operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and international markets, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation, industrial relations and other statutes and other incidental factors.