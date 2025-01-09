iifl-logo-icon 1
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Balance Sheet

46.6
(1.53%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

3.04

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.96

8.83

1.98

0.62

Net Worth

14.19

13.06

5.02

0.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0.8

0.93

1.06

3.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.03

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

15.01

14.02

6.11

3.92

Fixed Assets

1.78

1.87

2.09

2.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.02

0

0.09

Networking Capital

10.46

8.56

3.66

1.55

Inventories

0.04

0.09

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.01

9.56

8.64

4.39

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.17

4.1

0.15

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-4.29

-4.39

-4.05

-2.71

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-0.8

-1.08

-0.14

Cash

2.72

3.57

0.37

0.16

Total Assets

15.02

14.02

6.12

3.93

