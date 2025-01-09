Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
3.04
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.96
8.83
1.98
0.62
Net Worth
14.19
13.06
5.02
0.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0.8
0.93
1.06
3.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.03
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
15.01
14.02
6.11
3.92
Fixed Assets
1.78
1.87
2.09
2.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.02
0
0.09
Networking Capital
10.46
8.56
3.66
1.55
Inventories
0.04
0.09
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.01
9.56
8.64
4.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.17
4.1
0.15
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-4.29
-4.39
-4.05
-2.71
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.8
-1.08
-0.14
Cash
2.72
3.57
0.37
0.16
Total Assets
15.02
14.02
6.12
3.93
