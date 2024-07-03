iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Company Summary

42.75
(-8.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:40:47 PM

Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd Summary

Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited was originally incorporated as Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited on March 10, 2015, as a Private Limited company at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company changed from Rite Zone Chemicals India Private Limited to Rite Zone Chemcon India Private Limited on 7th April, 2022. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Rite Zone Chemcon India Limited dated June 2, 2022. In 2022, Company took over the business of Bhavesh Babulal Bhandari, Karta of HUF in name and style of Maruti Infrachem Solutions.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, which deal in range of construction chemicals and concrete products. It also deal in range of concrete products such as slump concrete, flowable concrete, self-compaction concrete (SCC), Light Weight Concrete, Stamp Concrete, Color Concrete, PQC Concrete, Early Strength Concrete, Reinforce Concrete, Shotcrete Concrete, Precast Concrete, Pile Concrete, Air Entrench Concrete, Prestressed Concrete, High Strength Concrete Etc. Its range of products includes Concrete Admixture, Water Proofing Systems, Concrete Lubricator, Engineering Grouts, Industrial Flooring, Concrete Repairs, Curing Compound & Mould Release Agent, Surface Treatment, Tiling & Block Products.Apart from these, the Company offer complete construction solution by supplying a complete range of various chemical products related to civil construction, infrastructure, building & structure including pre-construction or post construction as well supplying all types of concrete required for construction and infrastructure developments. The construction chemicals are chemical compounds used in construction works, which are used to speed up the process or add more sustainability and strength to the structures. The addition of chemicals to various building materials during the construction work improves performance, workability, adds functionality, and protects the basic or customized elements of a structure.The Company came out with a Public Issue during November, 2022 by raising Rs. 8.96 crores through Fresh Issue.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.