SectorTrading
Open₹1,434.9
Prev. Close₹1,510.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.88
Day's High₹1,434.9
Day's Low₹1,434.9
52 Week's High₹1,589.9
52 Week's Low₹1,510.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,161.98
P/E46.39
EPS32.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.61
5.61
5.61
5.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
224.46
196
141.81
84.63
Net Worth
230.07
201.61
147.42
90.24
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,250.87
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,250.87
Other Operating Income
2.39
Other Income
1.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,152.65
|97.32
|2,48,472.03
|534.59
|0.06
|6,156.76
|189.95
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
104.54
|111.22
|47,586.6
|129.51
|0
|1,392.01
|12.34
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
717.25
|58.73
|25,210.58
|65.79
|0.9
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
245.26
|13.75
|19,173.02
|460.56
|2.53
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
612.15
|159.12
|13,531.42
|26.61
|0.24
|291.34
|64.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
PRIYAVRAT BHARTIA
Director
SHAMIT BHARTIA
Director
RAMANATHAN BUPATHY
Director
SUSHIL KUMAR ROONGTA
Director
SHIVPRIYA NANDA
Wholetime Director
UMESH SHARMA
Director
GHANSHYAM DASS
Reports by Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd
Summary
The Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1434.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is ₹2161.98 Cr. as of 17 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is 46.39 and 9.50 as of 17 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is ₹1510.4 and ₹1589.9 as of 17 Feb ‘25
Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
