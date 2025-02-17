iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Share Price

1,434.9
(-5.00%)
Feb 17, 2025|11:02:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,434.9
  • Day's High1,434.9
  • 52 Wk High1,589.9
  • Prev. Close1,510.4
  • Day's Low1,434.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,510.4
  • Turnover (lac)9.88
  • P/E46.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS32.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,161.98
  • Div. Yield0
Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1,434.9

Prev. Close

1,510.4

Turnover(Lac.)

9.88

Day's High

1,434.9

Day's Low

1,434.9

52 Week's High

1,589.9

52 Week's Low

1,510.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,161.98

P/E

46.39

EPS

32.56

Divi. Yield

0

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Corporate Action

14 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Feb, 2025|11:27 AM
Feb-2025Feb-2025Dec-2024Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.49%

Foreign: 0.48%

Indian: 74.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 24.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.61

5.61

5.61

5.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

224.46

196

141.81

84.63

Net Worth

230.07

201.61

147.42

90.24

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1,250.87

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,250.87

Other Operating Income

2.39

Other Income

1.42

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,152.65

97.322,48,472.03534.590.066,156.76189.95

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

104.54

111.2247,586.6129.5101,392.0112.34

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

717.25

58.7325,210.5865.790.9672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

245.26

13.7519,173.02460.562.5313,094.8650.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

612.15

159.1213,531.4226.610.24291.3464.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

PRIYAVRAT BHARTIA

Director

SHAMIT BHARTIA

Director

RAMANATHAN BUPATHY

Director

SUSHIL KUMAR ROONGTA

Director

SHIVPRIYA NANDA

Wholetime Director

UMESH SHARMA

Director

GHANSHYAM DASS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd share price today?

The Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1434.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is ₹2161.98 Cr. as of 17 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is 46.39 and 9.50 as of 17 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is ₹1510.4 and ₹1589.9 as of 17 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd?

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

