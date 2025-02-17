iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Annually Results

1,434.9
(-5.00%)
Feb 17, 2025|11:18:49 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1,250.87

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,250.87

Other Operating Income

2.39

Other Income

1.42

Total Income

1,254.68

Total Expenditure

1,180.49

PBIDT

74.19

Interest

19.63

PBDT

54.56

Depreciation

15.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0.33

Deferred Tax

9.46

Reported Profit After Tax

29.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

29.72

Extra-ordinary Items

-26.34

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

56.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

15.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.93

PBDTM(%)

4.36

PATM(%)

2.37

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.