Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,250.87
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,250.87
Other Operating Income
2.39
Other Income
1.42
Total Income
1,254.68
Total Expenditure
1,180.49
PBIDT
74.19
Interest
19.63
PBDT
54.56
Depreciation
15.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.33
Deferred Tax
9.46
Reported Profit After Tax
29.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.72
Extra-ordinary Items
-26.34
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
56.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
15.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.93
PBDTM(%)
4.36
PATM(%)
2.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.