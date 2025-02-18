Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,220.3
|100.61
|2,56,857.15
|534.59
|0.06
|6,156.76
|189.95
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
101.29
|109.36
|46,790.07
|129.51
|0
|1,392.01
|12.34
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
662.9
|56.28
|24,159.33
|65.79
|0.94
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
227.8
|13.62
|19,001.03
|460.56
|2.55
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
614.1
|161.09
|13,699.29
|26.61
|0.23
|291.34
|64.86
