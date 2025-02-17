Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2024
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
396.22
406.08
357
299.59
291.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
396.22
406.08
357
299.59
291.98
Other Operating Income
1.3
1
1.14
0.73
0.53
Other Income
-0.2
0.48
0.93
0.18
0.2
Total Income
397.32
407.56
359.07
300.5
292.71
Total Expenditure
362.7
365.88
316.16
265.21
312.55
PBIDT
34.62
41.68
42.91
35.29
-19.84
Interest
2.94
4.21
4.12
4.95
4.49
PBDT
31.68
37.47
38.79
30.34
-24.33
Depreciation
3.94
3.97
3.91
3.77
3.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.72
6.61
7.57
-0.23
0.03
Deferred Tax
0.68
2.2
1.6
4.89
-7.26
Reported Profit After Tax
21.34
24.69
25.71
21.91
-20.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.34
24.69
25.71
21.91
-20.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.29
-0.26
13.04
-46.66
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.34
24.98
25.97
8.87
25.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.16
16.39
17.06
14.54
-13.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.07
15.07
15.07
15.07
15.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.73
10.26
12.01
11.77
-6.79
PBDTM(%)
7.99
9.22
10.86
10.12
-8.33
PATM(%)
5.38
6.08
7.2
7.31
-7.15
