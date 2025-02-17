iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd Quarterly Results

1,434.9
(-5.00%)
Feb 17, 2025|11:18:49 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2024Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Gross Sales

396.22

406.08

357

299.59

291.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

396.22

406.08

357

299.59

291.98

Other Operating Income

1.3

1

1.14

0.73

0.53

Other Income

-0.2

0.48

0.93

0.18

0.2

Total Income

397.32

407.56

359.07

300.5

292.71

Total Expenditure

362.7

365.88

316.16

265.21

312.55

PBIDT

34.62

41.68

42.91

35.29

-19.84

Interest

2.94

4.21

4.12

4.95

4.49

PBDT

31.68

37.47

38.79

30.34

-24.33

Depreciation

3.94

3.97

3.91

3.77

3.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.72

6.61

7.57

-0.23

0.03

Deferred Tax

0.68

2.2

1.6

4.89

-7.26

Reported Profit After Tax

21.34

24.69

25.71

21.91

-20.9

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

21.34

24.69

25.71

21.91

-20.9

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.29

-0.26

13.04

-46.66

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.34

24.98

25.97

8.87

25.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.16

16.39

17.06

14.54

-13.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.07

15.07

15.07

15.07

15.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.73

10.26

12.01

11.77

-6.79

PBDTM(%)

7.99

9.22

10.86

10.12

-8.33

PATM(%)

5.38

6.08

7.2

7.31

-7.15

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.