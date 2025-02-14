|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|14 Feb 2025
|The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 14, 2025 to consider unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14.02.2025)
