SectorChemicals
Open₹213.95
Prev. Close₹207
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.2
Day's High₹213.95
Day's Low₹201
52 Week's High₹382.8
52 Week's Low₹192.85
Book Value₹48.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)500.92
P/E6.24
EPS33.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.7
26
26
26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.2
55.59
49.73
45.24
Net Worth
161.9
81.59
75.73
71.24
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishal Atha
Non Executive Director
Bharat Atha
Whole-time Director
Rudra Sen Singh
Non Executive Director
Mamta Binani
Independent Director
Amit Ganatra
Independent Director
Ramya Hariharan
Independent Director
Viral Kishor Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha Somani
Reports by Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as Petro Carbon and Chemicals Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 05, 2007 Issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 2024 was Issued by the RoC to Company.Petro Carbon & Chemicals Limited is a ATHA Group Company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in the carbon industry. It is a 70 year old diversified Indian business house headquartered in Kolkata. The Company was founded by Mr. Kishor Kumar Atha in 1957 in Odisha as a Mining and Minerals company. The Companys plant was operational since year 1975, wherein the detailed engineering and layout of the plant was done by Engineers India Limited. This plant was later acquired, revamped and upgraded by the Group in 2008. Calcined Petroleum Coke commonly known as CPC is produced from Raw Petroleum Coke (RPC) also called the Green Petroleum Coke. The result of the calcining process is converting green coke to hard, dense and almost pure carbon with low hydrogen content, good electrical conductivity and a defined structure. These properties alongwith low metals and ash contents make calcined petroleum coke the best material currently available for making carbon anodes f
Read More
The Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹500.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is 6.24 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹192.85 and ₹382.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.29%, 6 Month at -37.41%, 3 Month at -17.28% and 1 Month at -8.61%.
