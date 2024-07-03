Summary

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as Petro Carbon and Chemicals Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 05, 2007 Issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 2024 was Issued by the RoC to Company.Petro Carbon & Chemicals Limited is a ATHA Group Company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in the carbon industry. It is a 70 year old diversified Indian business house headquartered in Kolkata. The Company was founded by Mr. Kishor Kumar Atha in 1957 in Odisha as a Mining and Minerals company. The Companys plant was operational since year 1975, wherein the detailed engineering and layout of the plant was done by Engineers India Limited. This plant was later acquired, revamped and upgraded by the Group in 2008. Calcined Petroleum Coke commonly known as CPC is produced from Raw Petroleum Coke (RPC) also called the Green Petroleum Coke. The result of the calcining process is converting green coke to hard, dense and almost pure carbon with low hydrogen content, good electrical conductivity and a defined structure. These properties alongwith low metals and ash contents make calcined petroleum coke the best material currently available for making carbon anodes f

