Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

202.8
(-2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213.95
  • Day's High213.95
  • 52 Wk High382.8
  • Prev. Close207
  • Day's Low201
  • 52 Wk Low 192.85
  • Turnover (lac)29.2
  • P/E6.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.04
  • EPS33.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)500.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.20%

Non-Promoter- 8.50%

Institutions: 8.50%

Non-Institutions: 18.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.7

26

26

26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.2

55.59

49.73

45.24

Net Worth

161.9

81.59

75.73

71.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishal Atha

Non Executive Director

Bharat Atha

Whole-time Director

Rudra Sen Singh

Non Executive Director

Mamta Binani

Independent Director

Amit Ganatra

Independent Director

Ramya Hariharan

Independent Director

Viral Kishor Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as Petro Carbon and Chemicals Private Limited in Kolkata, West Bengal as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 05, 2007 Issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, and the name of Company was changed to Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 2024 was Issued by the RoC to Company.Petro Carbon & Chemicals Limited is a ATHA Group Company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) in the carbon industry. It is a 70 year old diversified Indian business house headquartered in Kolkata. The Company was founded by Mr. Kishor Kumar Atha in 1957 in Odisha as a Mining and Minerals company. The Companys plant was operational since year 1975, wherein the detailed engineering and layout of the plant was done by Engineers India Limited. This plant was later acquired, revamped and upgraded by the Group in 2008. Calcined Petroleum Coke commonly known as CPC is produced from Raw Petroleum Coke (RPC) also called the Green Petroleum Coke. The result of the calcining process is converting green coke to hard, dense and almost pure carbon with low hydrogen content, good electrical conductivity and a defined structure. These properties alongwith low metals and ash contents make calcined petroleum coke the best material currently available for making carbon anodes f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹202.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹500.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is 6.24 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is ₹192.85 and ₹382.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.29%, 6 Month at -37.41%, 3 Month at -17.28% and 1 Month at -8.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.21 %
Institutions - 8.51 %
Public - 18.29 %

