Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.7
26
26
26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.2
55.59
49.73
45.24
Net Worth
161.9
81.59
75.73
71.24
Minority Interest
Debt
74.65
175.15
194.18
81.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.82
0.5
0
0
Total Liabilities
237.37
257.24
269.91
152.84
Fixed Assets
115.44
87.55
86.28
68.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
5.01
8
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.17
0.66
Networking Capital
118.23
125.95
159.1
81.4
Inventories
80.91
88.9
110.76
52.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
61.84
14.63
28.48
23.96
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
22.03
28.07
26.98
11.69
Sundry Creditors
-27.46
-3.69
-3.03
-3.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.09
-1.96
-4.09
-4.11
Cash
3.7
38.72
16.37
2.67
Total Assets
237.37
257.23
269.92
152.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.