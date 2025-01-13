iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

176
(-2.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:37 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.7

26

26

26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.2

55.59

49.73

45.24

Net Worth

161.9

81.59

75.73

71.24

Minority Interest

Debt

74.65

175.15

194.18

81.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.82

0.5

0

0

Total Liabilities

237.37

257.24

269.91

152.84

Fixed Assets

115.44

87.55

86.28

68.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

5.01

8

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.17

0.66

Networking Capital

118.23

125.95

159.1

81.4

Inventories

80.91

88.9

110.76

52.97

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

61.84

14.63

28.48

23.96

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

22.03

28.07

26.98

11.69

Sundry Creditors

-27.46

-3.69

-3.03

-3.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.09

-1.96

-4.09

-4.11

Cash

3.7

38.72

16.37

2.67

Total Assets

237.37

257.23

269.92

152.85

Petro Carbon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Petro Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.