Your Directors present their 17th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and its Audited Statements of Accounts together with Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from operations 53,864.02 51,550.67 Other Income 171.39 210.33 (Less): Expenditures (42,321.99) (50,848.18) Profit before Tax 11,713.42 912.82 (Less): Tax Expenses (3,467.42) (251.90) Profit after Tax 8,246.00 660.92

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve resources for further expansion and working capital requirements, your Directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

No amount has been transferred to the reserves by the Board during the year under review.

THE COMPANYS STATE OF AFFAIRS

Revenue from Operations for fiscal year 2024 was Rs. 53,864.02 Lakhs against Rs. 51,550.67 Lakhs in Fiscal year 2023, marking an increase of 4.49%.

Profit before tax for fiscal year 2024 was Rs. 11,713.42 Lakhs against Rs. 912.82 Lakhs in fiscal year 2023, registering an increase of 1183.22%.

Profit after tax for fiscal year 2024 was at Rs. 8,246.00 Lakhs against Rs. 660.92 Lakhs in fiscal year 2023, registering an increase of 1147.65%.

Production of CPC for fiscal year 2024 was 91,541.200 MT against 88,322.160 MT in fiscal year 2023.

The major factors for increase in profit for financial year 2023-2024 are decrease in the cost of Raw Petroleum Coke and reduction in finance cost.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

MATERIAL EVENTS DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

(A) Buyback of Shares

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 21st November, 2023 had approved the Buyback of equity shares from its shareholders for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 130 Lakhs (One Hundred Thirty Lakhs Only) which represented 5% of the paid up share capital of the Company and 1.48% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited financial statements of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2023. The Company bought back 13,00,000 equity shares pursuant to the buyback offer at a price of Rs. 10/- each by utilizing a sum of Rs. 130 Lakhs (One Hundred Thirty Lakhs Only). The Company has completed the process of extinguishment of 13,00,000 Equity Shares bought back under the Buyback Process and closed the buyback process on 11th December, 2023.

The paid-up capital of the Company was reduced from Rs. 26 crores to Rs. 24.70 crores.

(B) Conversion from private limited to limited

The Company was converted from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company w.e.f. 23rd February, 2024 vide "Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion to Public Company" issued by Registrar of Companies (Central Processing Centre) dated 23rd February, 2024.

(C) Filing of Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP)

The Company filed its DRHP with NSE for listing on the NSE Emerge Platform on 25th March, 2024.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFTER THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 31.03.2024 TILL THE DATE OF THIS BOARD REPORT

The DRHP filed by the Company got the NSE approval on 6th June, 2024. The Company filed the Red Herring Prospectus on 18th June, 2024 and the Prospectus was filed on 28th June, 2024. The Equity shares of the Company got listed on the NSE Emerge Platform on 2nd July, 2024.

Other than above there has been no material changes and commitments that have occurred after the closure of the year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS AGAINST THE COMPANY

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the ongoing concerns status of the Company and its future operations.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO COMPANYS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Company has in place adequate internal control procedures which is commensurate with the size and nature of business. Your Company recognizes that any internal financial control framework, has inherent limitations and accordingly, regular audit and review processes are in place, on an ongoing basis.

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements. Such controls have been tested during the year and no reportable material weaknesses in design or operation was observed. The Internal Financial Control systems and procedures and their effectiveness are reviewed and monitored on a regular basis.

DETAILS OF NAMES OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASE TO BE THE COMPANYS SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES/ JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW AND THEIR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company neither has nor had in the past any subsidiary, associate or joint venture Company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the Public under section 73 or 74 (Chapter V) of the Companies Act, 2013 nor did it receive the same in any of the previous years and hence there are no overdue/outstanding Deposits or any interest payable thereon and therefore the prescribed details under the Companies Act, 2013 are not required to be furnished.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES

100% of the Companys paid up Equity Share Capital is in dematerialized form as on 31st March, 2024. The Companys Registrar and Share Transfer Agent is M/s. Bigshare Services Private Limited, having their registered office at Office No S6-2, 6th floor Pinnacle Business Park, Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400093, Maharashtra.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) POLICY

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee of the Company comprises of Mr. Vishal Atha, Managing Director as Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Amit Ganatra, Independent Director and Mr. Bharat Atha, Non-Executive Director as its Members. The Committee indicates the activities to be undertaken by the Company, recommends the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the activities and monitors the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company from time to time.

In terms of Section 135(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Company was required to spend an amount of Rs. 9.47 Lakhs being 2% (two percent) of the average net profit of the Company made during the three immediately preceding financial years. During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has spent Rs. 11.73 Lakhs.

A brief outline of the CSR Policy of the Company, the CSR initiatives undertaken during the financial year 20232024 together with the progress thereon and the Annual Report on CSR activities as required by the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, are set out in "Annexure - A" to this Report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. Kavita Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, having Registration No. 011748C, were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the fourteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to hold the office for a period of five years till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2026. However, M/s. Kavita Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, vide its letter dated 28th June, 2024 resigned as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

In this regard, after obtaining their consent and eligibility certificate under Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, M/s. D. K. Chhajer & Co. (Firm Registration Number: 304138E) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, to fill the casual vacancy arisen consequent to the resignation of M/s. Kavita Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants.

As required by Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, the appointment is also to be ratified and approved at a general meeting of the Company. Accordingly, the Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on 28th June, 2024 had duly appointed M/s. D. K. Chhajer & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24, in order to fill the casual vacancy, to hold office from the conclusion of the said EGM till the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2024.

In view of the above, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the approval of the Board of Directors, approval of the members is being sought again at this Annual General Meeting for re-appointment of M/s. D. K. Chhajer & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years i.e. from the conclusion of this 17th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company, to conduct audit of accounts of the Company from the financial year 2024-25 till the financial year 2028-29, at such remuneration plus out of pocket expenses and applicable taxes, as may be mutually agreed between the Board of Directors of the Company and the Auditors.

Appropriate resolution seeking Members approval for the appointment of M/s. D. K. Chhajer & Co., as the Statutory Auditors of the Company is appearing in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Internal Audit of the records of the Company has been undertaken by M/s. G. P. Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. For the financial year 2024-25, the Board of Directors of the Company which also had the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s. Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditors of the Company at a yearly remuneration of Rs. 12.50 lakhs plus applicable taxes and out of pocket expenses, if any, at actuals.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. Patnaik & Patnaik, Company Secretaries pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for undertaking the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, along with "Annexure - A", dated 19th July, 2024 (in the prescribed Form No. MR-3) as given by the secretarial auditors, M/s Patnaik & Patnaik, Company Secretaries, is annexed hereto and forms part of this Board Report as "Annexure- B". The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks.

COSTRECORDS

The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable to the Company as the company falls under the category prescribed under Section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the Company has maintained cost records as specified.

COST AUDITOR

The Board of Directors of the Company have appointed M/s. N. Radhakrishnan & Co., Cost Accountants to conduct Cost Audit of the Companys cost records for the financial year 2024-25. The remuneration of Cost Auditor is subject to ratification by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, for which necessary resolution has been included in the notice of this Annual General Meeting.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board has formulated a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy for the Directors and employees to report genuine concerns and under such mechanism the affected persons shall inform the matter to the Chairman of the Company who has been assigned with a duty to ensure compliance with the Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy and also to ensure adequate safeguard against victimization of director(s) or employee(s) or any other person(s) who avails the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee in appropriate or exceptional cases.

EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return for the financial year 2023-2024 is available at the Companys website at https://pccl.in/pdf/ Annual-Return-FY-2023-2024.pdf.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, EXPORTS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGOINGS

The informations required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, are as under:-

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

1. Power & Fuel Consumption

PARTICULARS Current Year Previous Year 1. Electricity a. Purchased - Units (Kwh) 13,17,557 15,72,200 - Total Amount (Rs.) 1,08,49,805 1,29,08,582 - Average Rate/Unit (Rs./Kwh) 8.23 8.21 b. Own generation i) Through diesel generator Unit (Kwh) 6,166 11,364 Unit per litre Of Diesel 2.20 2.88 Cost per Unit (/Kwh) 41.85 33.54 ii) Through steam turbine /generator Unit Produced (Kwh) NIL NIL Steam produced (Tonnes) NIL NIL 2. Coal (specify quality and where used) (Includes Indigenous and Imported Coal and is used in the manufacturing process as reductant) Quantity (MT) NIL NIL Total Cost NIL NIL Average Rate (/Tonne) NIL NIL 3. Diesel Oil Quantity (Ltrs) 6,230 7,108 Total Cost 5,73,658 6,60,615 Average Rate (Rs./Ltrs) 92.08 92.94 4. Furnace Oil Quantity (MT) NIL 142.326 Total Cost NIL 88,25,625 Average Rate (Rs./MT) NIL 62,010 5. Light Diesel Oil Quantity(KL) 39.661 307.149 Total Cost 25,39,585 2,53,96,583 Average Rate (Rs./KL) 64,032 82,685

2. Consumption per unit of production

PARTICULARS Current Year Previous Year Electricity (KWH) 17.28 19.00 Diesel Oil (LTRS) 0.08 0.09 Furnace Oil (MT) NIL 0.00172 Light Diesel Oil (KL) 0.0005 0.0037

B. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT:

1. Specific areas in which the company carried out R & D : N.A.

2. Benefits derived as a result of above R & D : N.A.

3. Future plan of action : N.A.

4. Expenses on R & D :

The expenditures on development work carried out by the concerned division are of continuous in nature.

Expenditure on R & D - Capital : NIL - Recurring : NIL - Total : NIL - Total R & D expenditure as a percentage of total turnover : NIL

C. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTATION & INNOVATION:

1. Efforts in brief made towards technology absorption, adaptation and innovation: The Company has absorbed the technology on existing product line.

2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts: Increase of plant productivity, cost reduction, energy saving, etc.

3. IN CASE OF IMPORTED TECHNOLOGY: The Company did not import any technology during last year.

Technology imported : N.A.

Year of import : N.A.

Has technology been fully absorbed : N.A.

If not fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place, reasons therefore and the plan of action : N.A.

4. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

Earnings : NIL (INR)

Outgo : 4,15,48,441 (INR)

DIRECTORS

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, Mr. Bharat Atha, (DIN: 00916314) Non-Executive Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment as NonExecutive Director. The Board of Directors of your Company recommends the above re-appointment.

During the year under review, the following changes took place on the Board of Directors of the Company:

Mr. Amit Ganatra (DIN: 10537259) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2024. He holds Bachelor Degree in Commerce from University of Calcutta, and also a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has an experience of more than 19 years in tax advisory, compliance, tax litigation and treaty taxation structuring from tax perspective in mergers, demergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, dealing with income tax authorities and supports clients in tax assessments, appeals [ CIT(Appeals) / ITAT / HC / SC] and making representations before the CBDT.

Ms. Ramya Hariharan (DIN: 06928511) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2024. She holds degree in Law and is also enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of West Bengal. She has more than 20 years of specialized experience in the area of general corporate, mergers and acquisitions, banking and finance, insolvency and restructuring, projects and dispute resolution.

Ms. Mamta Binani (DIN: 00462925) was appointed as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 7th March, 2024. She is a Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds a degree in law. She has over 25 years of experience as a practicing Company Secretary and a senior partner at Mamta Binani & Associates and is an insolvency professional registered with the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India.

Mr. Viral Kishorkumar Shah (DIN: 06465692) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14th March, 2024. He holds degree of Master of Business Administration from Gujarat University. He has decade of expertise in business administration and financial advisory roles.

All the above mentioned four appointments have been approved by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 15th March, 2024.

Mr. Vishal Atha (DIN: 00916400) was re-appointed as Managing Director of the Company, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 1st July, 2023 by the shareholders of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2024.

Mr. Rudra Sen Singh (DIN: 06824502) was re-appointed as a Whole Time Director of the Company, designated as an Executive Director (Operations), for a period of 1 (one) year w.e.f. 2nd May, 2023 by the shareholders of the Company in the Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2024.

Further, subsequent to the year, Mr. Rudra Sen Singh (DIN: 06824502) was re-appointed as a Whole Time Director of the Company, designated as an Executive Director (Operations), for a period of 1 (one) year effective from 2nd May, 2024. Necessary resolution seeking approval of the shareholders have been incorporated in the notice convening this Annual General Meeting.

Besides the above, no changes took place in the directorship of the Company.

During the year under review, Ms. Swati Sultania resigned as Company Secretary with effect from 1st March, 2024.

The Company had pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, appointed Ms. Manisha Somani as a whole -time Company Secretary with effect from 1st March, 2024 and Mr. Arun Kumar Kedia as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 7th March, 2024. Neither the Company Secretary nor the Chief Financial Officer or their relatives are related to the Company/Directors of the Company.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors, as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules 2014.

B) Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re-appointment, if any

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) and Regulation 25 of the LODR Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company. Necessary confirmations were also taken from the afore-mentioned Independent Directors in compliance with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 as amended thereto.

BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR

During the financial year, the Board met 19 (Nineteen) times and in respect of such meetings, proper notice were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed including the resolutions passed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. The attendance of the Directors at the Board Meetings was as follows:

Directors Board Meetings Board Meetings attended during the year Mr. Vishal Atha 13 13 Mr. Vishal Atha 19 19 Mr. Bharat Atha 19 19 Mr. Rudra Sen Singh 19 19 Ms Mamta Binani* 4 4 Ms Ramya Hariharan* 4 4 Mr. Amit Ganatra* 4 4 Mr. Viral Kishorkumar Shah* 1 1

*These appointments have been made in the month of March, 2024.

AUDIT COMMITTEE, NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE AND CSR COMMITTEE

(i) AUDIT COMMITTEE

In terms of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has constituted an Audit Committee on 14th March, 2024. The constitution of Audit Committee is as follows:

Name Position in Board Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended Mr. Amit Ganatra Independent Director Chairman 0 0 Mr. Viral Kishorkumar Shah Independent Director Member 0 0 Mr. Vishal Atha Chairman and Managing Director Member 0 0

The Audit Committee at its discretion can invite the CFO, the Internal Auditors and representative of the Statutory Auditors at the meetings as and when required.

(ii) NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

In terms of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee on 7th March, 2024. The constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Name Position in Board Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended Ms. Ramya Hariharan Independent Director Chairman 2 2 Mr. Bharat Atha Non-Executive Director Member 2 2 Mr. Amit Ganatra Independent Director Member 2 2

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee met on 7th March, 2024 and 14th March, 2024.

(iii) STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

In terms of Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee on 7th March, 2024. The constitution of Stakeholders Relationship Committee are as follows:

Name Position in Board Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended Mr. Vishal Atha Managing Director Chairman 0 0 Mr. Bharat Atha Non-Executive Director Member 0 0 Mr. Amit Ganatra Independent Director Member 0 0

(iv) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

In terms of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has re-constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee on 7th March, 2024. The constitution of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee is as follows:

Name Position in Board Designation No. of Meetings held No. of Meetings attended Mr. Vishal Atha Managing Director Chairman 3 3 Mr. Bharat Atha Non-Executive Director Member 3 3 Mr. Rudra Sen Singh* Whole-time Director Member 3 3 Mr. Amit Ganatra# Independent Director Member 3 0

The CSR Committee met on 16th June, 2023, 18th September, 2023 and 1st March, 2024.

#Appointed as the member of the CSR Committee w.e.f. 7th March, 2024 *Ceased to be the member of the CSR Committee w.e.f. 7th March, 2024

LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loan, made any investment or guarantee of any kind to any person or to any Bank or Financial Institution.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 188(1) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The related party transactions are in the normal course and are only with regard to remunerations and sitting fees. None of them are material in nature and hence approval of the same from the shareholders is not required. Form AOC-2 is annexed as "Annexure- C" with this Board Report forming an integral part of it.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE

The Company has neither made any application nor any application is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the Financial year is not applicable.

WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

The Company maintains a website www.pcd.in where detailed information of the Company and its products are provided. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE

The Equity shares of the Company got listed on the NSE Emerge Platform on 2nd July, 2024.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

From the date of listing of its equity shares on the NSE Emerge Platform, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereto, the Board has formulated and implemented a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by its designated person and other connected person and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The trading window is closed during the time of declaration of results and occurrence of any material events as per the code. The same is available on the Companys website at www.pccl.in.

Further, as per the provisions of Regulation 3 of PIT Regulations the structured digital database (SDD) is maintained by the Company in The PIT Archive Compliance Software for the purpose of maintaining record of unpublished price sensitive information ("UPSI") shared with various parties on need to know basis for legitimate purposes with date and time stamp containing all the requisite information that needs to be captured in SDD.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Given that the company is listed on the NSE Emerge Platform, the requirement of compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with respect to Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company.

TRANSFER TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

In terms of Section 124 & 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time, dividends which remains unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years from the date of transfer to unclaimed dividend account are required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund. There were no unclaimed/ unpaid dividend liable for transfer to the Investors Education and Protection Fund for the reporting Financial Year under review.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for financial year 2023-2024 is not applicable on the Company. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Board has adopted a risk management policy whereby a proper framework is set up to identify, evaluate business risks and threats. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage.

The Company is majorly exposed with raw material price volatility risk, foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk. The Company has, laid down procedures to inform the Board of Directors about risk assessments and its minimization procedures. Considering these risks the Board has framed and implemented the Risk Management Plan for the Company to the extent it was possible, feasible and practical.

The formation of Risk Management Committee is not applicable to the Company as the requirement is applicable to only top 1000 listed entities on BSE Ltd. as per Regulation 21 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

REMUNERATION POLICY

A Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been formulated pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereto and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stating therein the Companys policy on Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel/ other employees appointment and remuneration by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors. As part of the policy, the Company strives to ensure that the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors / KMPs of the quality required to run the company successfully.

The said policy may be referred to, at the Companys official website at https://pccl.in/wp-content/uploads/ 2024/03/Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has adopted a framework, duly approved by the Board of Directors for Familiarization Programmes for Independent Directors. The objective of the framework is to ensure that the Independent Directors have a greater insight into the business of the Company, enabling them to contribute more effectively in decision making.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE

The provisions of Section 134(3)(p) and Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 for evaluation of the Board, its Chairman, individual Directors and Committees of the Board was not applicable on the Company as on 31st March, 2024.

DISCLOSURES ABOUT REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS VIS-A-VIS EMPLOYEES AND OTHER PARTICULARS AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The information required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed as "Annexure - D" and forms part of this Report. In accordance with the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rules 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, no employee was in receipt of remuneration in excess of One Crore and two lakh Rupees per year during the year under review. Further as required under the provisions of Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the name and other particulars of employees are set out in "Annexure E" and forms part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report are annexed as "Annexure - F".

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has not received any complaint in respect of sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24 nor was any complaint pending at the beginning or end of the financial year 2023-24.

LISTING FEES

The Equity Shares of the Company got listed on NSE Emerge Platform on 2nd July, 2024 and the Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the National Stock Exchange till date.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, states:-

i) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii) That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31.03.2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period.

iii) That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) That the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis.

v) That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls, which are to be followed by the Company, and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Company has in place proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

OTHER CONFIRMATIONS

There are no instances of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors would like to convey their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the stakeholders during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation for the contribution of the employees.