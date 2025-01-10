To The Members of PETRO CARBON AND CHEMICALS PRIVATE LIMITED (formerly known as "Petro Carbon and Chemicals Private Limited")

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the financial statements of Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited (formerly known as "Petro Carbon and Chemicals Private Limited"), ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of the cash flow statement for the year then ended, notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information herein after referred to as "Financial statements".

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Other Matters

4. The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023, were audited by Kavita Agarwal & Co., previous statutory auditor of the company who have expressed unmodified opinion vide their audit report dated 16th June 2023.

Our report is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

6. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

7. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matter specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the said Order.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii) The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

for D. K. CHHAJER & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. : 304138E CA Aditya Madhogarhia Partner Membership No.: 304771 UDIN : 24304771BKIMTO9784 Place : Kolkata Date : 22nd day of July 2024

"Annexure - A" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited (formerly known as "Petro Carbon And Chemicals Private Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2024.

(referred to in paragraph 13 of section "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" forming part of the Independent Auditors report dated 22nd July 2024)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets;

b) As explained to us, the major Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets has been carried out during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings has been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by Management were appropriate. No variance greater than 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed during the physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are generally in agreement with the books of account of the company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit. Refer note 28.22 to the Financial Statements.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the company has not made any investments in, neither provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the company has not provided any security as specified under Section 186 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given, guarantees provided and investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and rules made there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has specified the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the products of the company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company and are of the opinion that prima-facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. As on the last day of the financial year no undisputed statutory dues where outstanding for a period of six month from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in subclause (a) above which have not been deposited as at balance sheet date on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under audit. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) As there was no fraud noticed during the year, therefore, this clause is not applicable. No report under sub-section (12) of the section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditor in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower compliant received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us by management, all the transaction with the related parties during the year are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act. and the details have been disclosed in the financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) a) We are of the opinion the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly the provisions of sub-clause (a) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we report that the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing activity and accordingly the provisions of sub-clause (b) clause 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly the provisions of sub-clause (c) & (d) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we report that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. No objections, issues or concerns have been raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) On the basis of the examination of financial ratio ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities and also other information accompanying the financial statement, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) Based on our audit procedure and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to transfer any amount to a fund specified in schedule (VII) to the Companies Act within a period of six month of the expiry of the preceding financial year as the company spent excess amount.

(b) According to the information and explanation the company has no unspent amount under section 135 (5) of the Companies Act 2013 pursuing to any on-going projects.

(xxi) The company does not have any subsidiary company, associate or joint venture. Hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

for D. K. CHHAJER & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. : 304138E CA Aditya Madhogarhia Partner Membership No.: 304771 UDIN : 24304771BKIMTO9784 Place : Kolkata Date : 22nd day of July 2024

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited (formerly known as "Petro Carbon And Chemicals Private Limited)

(referred to in paragraph 14(f) of section "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" forming part of the Independent Auditors report dated 22nd July 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Petro Carbon and Chemicals Limited (formerly known as "Petro Carbon and Chemicals Private Limited"), ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.