Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

No Records Found

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Mar, 2025|04:03 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.32

5.24

5.24

4.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.6

57.74

22.03

9.44

Net Worth

83.92

62.98

27.27

14.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

78.08

104.13

Excise Duty

0.1

0.24

Net Sales

77.98

103.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.72

2.25

View Annually Results

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,750.1

133.294,19,907.611,181.050.775,985.3398.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,823.7

74.581,54,600.945940.512,297513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,513.05

26.251,22,196.181,438.150.864,134.87360.73

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,229.9

59.921,09,309.584850.872,330222.38

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,186.65

19.199,020.65849.40.674,997.8322.46

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd share price today?

The Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd?

Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

