Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
3,026.5
|77.82
|1,53,861.16
|534.5
|0.53
|3,099.08
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,991.6
|74.41
|88,685.86
|279.86
|0.24
|2,681.89
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,236
|122.3
|53,107.27
|113.99
|0.19
|605.86
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,930.5
|87.5
|43,225.98
|153
|0.08
|1,123
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,134.3
|368.13
|38,182.64
|0.2
|0
|1,022.89
|52.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.