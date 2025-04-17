Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.32
5.24
5.24
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.6
57.74
22.03
9.44
Net Worth
83.92
62.98
27.27
14.08
Minority Interest
Debt
13.82
3.43
6.37
12.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.48
2.9
2.17
1.62
Total Liabilities
100.22
69.31
35.81
28.46
Fixed Assets
37.94
31.61
23.31
18.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.8
0.61
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.24
0.22
0.2
Networking Capital
44.09
27.34
9.6
9.8
Inventories
28.57
10.98
5.03
2.68
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.32
11.24
3.92
4.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.54
10.18
5.66
4.94
Sundry Creditors
-1.49
-0.71
-0.96
-1.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.85
-4.35
-4.05
-1.09
Cash
7.97
9.5
2.65
0.11
Total Assets
100.24
69.3
35.79
28.45
