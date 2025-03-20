Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd Summary

Ahimsa Naturals Limited was originally incorporated in the name and style of Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, on October 17, 1990. Further, the name was changed to Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 1992. Subsequently, the Company status changed to a Public Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shri Ahimsa Mines and Minerals Limited dated August 19, 1992 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Thereafter, Company name was changed to Shri Ahimsa Naturals Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 25, 2023 was issued by the RoC, Jaipur.The Company commenced its operations in 1990 and presently engaged in the extraction, manufacturing, of Caffeine Anhydrous Natural, Green Coffee Bean Extracts (GCE) and Crude Caffeine along with trading of other herbal extracts. Later on, it launched a new product line as Green Coffee Bean Extract in 2017-18; further expanded the business by launching a new product known Herbal Extracts in 2021. Since year 2022, it started manufacturing Crude Caffeine from Tea waste and Coffee waste. The Company then formed a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited to expand the business activities in 2022-23. The Company is planning an IPO of issuing upto 62,04,000 Equity Shares comprising 42,04,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares and 20,00,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.