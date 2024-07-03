Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,725
Prev. Close₹1,709.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹444.49
Day's High₹1,725
Day's Low₹1,624.35
52 Week's High₹1,947
52 Week's Low₹568.2
Book Value₹124.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,184.94
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.07
15.07
15.03
15.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
293.24
291.03
279.95
280.12
Net Worth
308.31
306.1
294.98
295.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.98
18.73
23.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-94.76
-21
-22.65
Raw materials
0
0
-7.31
-8.76
As % of sales
0
0
39.05
36.94
Employee costs
0
-1.59
-1.08
-1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-2.77
-1.45
38.1
Depreciation
0
-0.08
-0.1
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.22
8.5
-1.76
-1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-94.76
-21
-22.65
Op profit growth
-100
37.1
-24.92
468.83
EBIT growth
-100
85.92
-103.81
-6,762.47
Net profit growth
-85.15
90.65
-103.82
-3,618.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,250.87
1,470.54
1,162.44
618.73
540.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,250.87
1,470.54
1,162.44
618.73
540.97
Other Operating Income
2.39
2.38
3.36
2.46
2.45
Other Income
1.39
12.22
0.97
3.15
1.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,956.55
|76.03
|1,49,420.48
|542
|0.54
|2,976.92
|169.8
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,163.25
|54.04
|63,501.61
|225.11
|0.34
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,504.95
|124.31
|54,371.97
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|402.73
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,810.05
|106.14
|42,112.1
|144
|0.08
|1,199
|559.21
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
DEEPAKNTR
2,670.85
|106.17
|35,738.39
|142.27
|0.29
|604.7
|224.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Priyavrat Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Shamit Bhartia
Independent Director
Shivpriya Nanda
Independent Director
R S Sharma
Independent Director
Ravinder Pal Sharma
WTD & Additional Director
Jagat Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jubilant Industries Ltd
Summary
Jubilant Industries Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2007 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name Hitech Shiksha Private Limited. On March 16, 2010, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hitech Shiksha Limited and finally, on June 8, 2010, the Company changed their name from Hitech Shiksha Ltd to Jubilant Industries Limited. Jubilant Industries, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Agri and Performance Polymers. The companys diversified portfolio includes a wide range of Crop Nutrition, Crop Growth and Crop protection Agri products and Performance Polymer products comprising Consumer Products like adhesives, wood finishes, emulsions, Food Polymers and Latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. The company operates from 5 locations across India and has dedicated R&D centres. The company is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Company along with its subsidiary has four manufacturing facilities across the country. Two in the state of Uttar Pradesh (Gajraula and Sahibabad), one in Rajasthan (Kapasan, Chitorgarh) and one in Gujarat (Savli, Vadodara).As per the Scheme of Amalgamation & Demerger amongst Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JLL), Jubilant Industries Ltd and others, the Agri Products Division, Performance Polymer Division and IMFL Division of JLL were demerged and transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2010 and the said Scheme became effective
Read More
The Jubilant Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1633.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Industries Ltd is ₹4184.94 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Industries Ltd is 0 and 13.17 as of 25 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Industries Ltd is ₹568.2 and ₹1947 as of 25 Oct ‘24
Jubilant Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.40%, 3 Years at 44.67%, 1 Year at 193.29%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at 7.12% and 1 Month at -3.61%.
