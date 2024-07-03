Summary

Jubilant Industries Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2007 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name Hitech Shiksha Private Limited. On March 16, 2010, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hitech Shiksha Limited and finally, on June 8, 2010, the Company changed their name from Hitech Shiksha Ltd to Jubilant Industries Limited. Jubilant Industries, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Agri and Performance Polymers. The companys diversified portfolio includes a wide range of Crop Nutrition, Crop Growth and Crop protection Agri products and Performance Polymer products comprising Consumer Products like adhesives, wood finishes, emulsions, Food Polymers and Latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. The company operates from 5 locations across India and has dedicated R&D centres. The company is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Company along with its subsidiary has four manufacturing facilities across the country. Two in the state of Uttar Pradesh (Gajraula and Sahibabad), one in Rajasthan (Kapasan, Chitorgarh) and one in Gujarat (Savli, Vadodara).As per the Scheme of Amalgamation & Demerger amongst Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JLL), Jubilant Industries Ltd and others, the Agri Products Division, Performance Polymer Division and IMFL Division of JLL were demerged and transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2010 and the said Scheme became effective

