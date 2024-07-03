iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Industries Ltd Share Price

1,633.5
(-4.46%)
Oct 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,725
  • Day's High1,725
  • 52 Wk High1,947
  • Prev. Close1,709.8
  • Day's Low1,624.35
  • 52 Wk Low 568.2
  • Turnover (lac)444.49
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value124.35
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,184.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jubilant Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,725

Prev. Close

1,709.8

Turnover(Lac.)

444.49

Day's High

1,725

Day's Low

1,624.35

52 Week's High

1,947

52 Week's Low

568.2

Book Value

124.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,184.94

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Jubilant Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jubilant Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jubilant Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.49%

Foreign: 0.48%

Indian: 74.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 24.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jubilant Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.07

15.07

15.03

15.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

293.24

291.03

279.95

280.12

Net Worth

308.31

306.1

294.98

295.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.98

18.73

23.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-94.76

-21

-22.65

Raw materials

0

0

-7.31

-8.76

As % of sales

0

0

39.05

36.94

Employee costs

0

-1.59

-1.08

-1.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-2.77

-1.45

38.1

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.1

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.22

8.5

-1.76

-1.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-94.76

-21

-22.65

Op profit growth

-100

37.1

-24.92

468.83

EBIT growth

-100

85.92

-103.81

-6,762.47

Net profit growth

-85.15

90.65

-103.82

-3,618.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,250.87

1,470.54

1,162.44

618.73

540.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,250.87

1,470.54

1,162.44

618.73

540.97

Other Operating Income

2.39

2.38

3.36

2.46

2.45

Other Income

1.39

12.22

0.97

3.15

1.68

View Annually Results

Jubilant Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,956.55

76.031,49,420.485420.542,976.92169.8

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,163.25

54.0463,501.61225.110.342,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,504.95

124.3154,371.97104.390.19634.42402.73

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,810.05

106.1442,112.11440.081,199559.21

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

DEEPAKNTR

2,670.85

106.1735,738.39142.270.29604.7224.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jubilant Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Priyavrat Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Shamit Bhartia

Independent Director

Shivpriya Nanda

Independent Director

R S Sharma

Independent Director

Ravinder Pal Sharma

WTD & Additional Director

Jagat Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jubilant Industries Ltd

Summary

Jubilant Industries Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2007 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name Hitech Shiksha Private Limited. On March 16, 2010, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hitech Shiksha Limited and finally, on June 8, 2010, the Company changed their name from Hitech Shiksha Ltd to Jubilant Industries Limited. Jubilant Industries, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Agri and Performance Polymers. The companys diversified portfolio includes a wide range of Crop Nutrition, Crop Growth and Crop protection Agri products and Performance Polymer products comprising Consumer Products like adhesives, wood finishes, emulsions, Food Polymers and Latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. The company operates from 5 locations across India and has dedicated R&D centres. The company is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Company along with its subsidiary has four manufacturing facilities across the country. Two in the state of Uttar Pradesh (Gajraula and Sahibabad), one in Rajasthan (Kapasan, Chitorgarh) and one in Gujarat (Savli, Vadodara).As per the Scheme of Amalgamation & Demerger amongst Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JLL), Jubilant Industries Ltd and others, the Agri Products Division, Performance Polymer Division and IMFL Division of JLL were demerged and transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2010 and the said Scheme became effective
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jubilant Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jubilant Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1633.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jubilant Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jubilant Industries Ltd is ₹4184.94 Cr. as of 25 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jubilant Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jubilant Industries Ltd is 0 and 13.17 as of 25 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jubilant Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jubilant Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jubilant Industries Ltd is ₹568.2 and ₹1947 as of 25 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jubilant Industries Ltd?

Jubilant Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.40%, 3 Years at 44.67%, 1 Year at 193.29%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at 7.12% and 1 Month at -3.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jubilant Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jubilant Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.78 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 24.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.