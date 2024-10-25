iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,633.5
(-4.46%)
Oct 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Industries Ltd

Jubilant Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-2.77

-1.45

38.1

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.1

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-10.22

8.5

-1.76

-1.63

Other operating items

Operating

-10.22

5.63

-3.32

36.35

Capital expenditure

-1.78

-0.09

-0.02

-1.44

Free cash flow

-12

5.53

-3.34

34.91

Equity raised

560.74

532.55

495.47

458.31

Investing

11.56

28.57

0.82

-0.51

Financing

0

0

0

1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

560.3

566.66

492.96

493.7

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Industries Ltd

