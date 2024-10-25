Jubilant Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-2.77
-1.45
38.1
Depreciation
0
-0.08
-0.1
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-10.22
8.5
-1.76
-1.63
Other operating items
Operating
-10.22
5.63
-3.32
36.35
Capital expenditure
-1.78
-0.09
-0.02
-1.44
Free cash flow
-12
5.53
-3.34
34.91
Equity raised
560.74
532.55
495.47
458.31
Investing
11.56
28.57
0.82
-0.51
Financing
0
0
0
1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
560.3
566.66
492.96
493.7
