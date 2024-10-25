iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1,633.5
(-4.46%)
Oct 25, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.15

14.83

-6.76

-16.32

Op profit growth

6.47

64.33

-18.46

18.21

EBIT growth

8.07

82.49

-28.41

85.03

Net profit growth

-154.14

-462.44

165.67

-81.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.34

8.95

6.25

7.15

EBIT margin

6.77

7.16

4.5

5.86

Net profit margin

-1.49

3.15

-0.99

-0.35

RoCE

16.24

13.4

7.06

9.35

RoNW

-2.59

6.5

-2.97

-1.04

RoA

-0.89

1.47

-0.39

-0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.18

11.42

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.57

3.76

-11.59

-9.13

Book value per share

56.57

62.72

31.67

35.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

-30.36

7.09

0

0

P/CEPS

-12.87

21.48

-14.49

-34.18

P/B

3.31

1.29

5.3

8.86

EV/EBIDTA

7.65

5.94

14.97

16.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-133.06

-0.68

3.09

2,215.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.31

63.81

81.98

77.04

Inventory days

48.67

49.35

52.43

44.23

Creditor days

-64.38

-58.26

-58.19

-48.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.59

-1.79

-0.82

-0.99

Net debt / equity

1.6

1.89

6.76

6.18

Net debt / op. profit

2.63

3.65

8.6

7.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.82

-54.25

-51.8

-51.07

Employee costs

-12.92

-13.51

-14.75

-14.17

Other costs

-25.9

-23.27

-27.18

-27.59

