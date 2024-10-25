Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.15
14.83
-6.76
-16.32
Op profit growth
6.47
64.33
-18.46
18.21
EBIT growth
8.07
82.49
-28.41
85.03
Net profit growth
-154.14
-462.44
165.67
-81.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.34
8.95
6.25
7.15
EBIT margin
6.77
7.16
4.5
5.86
Net profit margin
-1.49
3.15
-0.99
-0.35
RoCE
16.24
13.4
7.06
9.35
RoNW
-2.59
6.5
-2.97
-1.04
RoA
-0.89
1.47
-0.39
-0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.18
11.42
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.57
3.76
-11.59
-9.13
Book value per share
56.57
62.72
31.67
35.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
-30.36
7.09
0
0
P/CEPS
-12.87
21.48
-14.49
-34.18
P/B
3.31
1.29
5.3
8.86
EV/EBIDTA
7.65
5.94
14.97
16.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-133.06
-0.68
3.09
2,215.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.31
63.81
81.98
77.04
Inventory days
48.67
49.35
52.43
44.23
Creditor days
-64.38
-58.26
-58.19
-48.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.59
-1.79
-0.82
-0.99
Net debt / equity
1.6
1.89
6.76
6.18
Net debt / op. profit
2.63
3.65
8.6
7.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.82
-54.25
-51.8
-51.07
Employee costs
-12.92
-13.51
-14.75
-14.17
Other costs
-25.9
-23.27
-27.18
-27.59
No Record Found
