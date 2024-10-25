Jubilant Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.07
15.07
15.03
15.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
293.24
291.03
279.95
280.12
Net Worth
308.31
306.1
294.98
295.15
Minority Interest
Debt
1.25
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
309.56
306.1
294.98
295.16
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
309.13
306.06
304.69
303.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.24
-0.56
-10.12
-9.46
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.25
0.34
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.14
0.26
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.45
1.95
4.43
5.35
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.13
-0.47
-0.58
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-2.39
-14.47
-14.83
Cash
0.65
0.58
0.38
0.68
Total Assets
309.56
306.09
294.96
295.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.