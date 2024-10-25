iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jubilant Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

1,633.5
(-4.46%)
Oct 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.07

15.07

15.03

15.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

293.24

291.03

279.95

280.12

Net Worth

308.31

306.1

294.98

295.15

Minority Interest

Debt

1.25

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

309.56

306.1

294.98

295.16

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

309.13

306.06

304.69

303.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.24

-0.56

-10.12

-9.46

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.25

0.34

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.14

0.26

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.45

1.95

4.43

5.35

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.13

-0.47

-0.58

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-2.39

-14.47

-14.83

Cash

0.65

0.58

0.38

0.68

Total Assets

309.56

306.09

294.96

295.18

Jubilant Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jubilant Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.