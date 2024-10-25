Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.98
18.73
23.72
yoy growth (%)
-100
-94.76
-21
-22.65
Raw materials
0
0
-7.31
-8.76
As % of sales
0
0
39.05
36.94
Employee costs
0
-1.59
-1.08
-1.25
As % of sales
0
162.89
5.78
5.27
Other costs
0
-2.08
-12.31
-16.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
212.84
65.69
68.85
Operating profit
0
-2.7
-1.97
-2.62
OPM
0
-275.73
-10.52
-11.07
Depreciation
0
-0.08
-0.1
-0.12
Interest expense
0
-0.06
0
-0.06
Other income
0
0.08
0.62
40.92
Profit before tax
0
-2.77
-1.45
38.1
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
-0.41
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.41
-2.77
-1.45
38.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.41
-2.77
-1.45
38.1
yoy growth (%)
-85.15
90.65
-103.82
-3,618.83
NPM
0
-282.97
-7.76
160.64
