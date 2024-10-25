iifl-logo-icon 1
Jubilant Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,633.5
(-4.46%)
Oct 25, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.98

18.73

23.72

yoy growth (%)

-100

-94.76

-21

-22.65

Raw materials

0

0

-7.31

-8.76

As % of sales

0

0

39.05

36.94

Employee costs

0

-1.59

-1.08

-1.25

As % of sales

0

162.89

5.78

5.27

Other costs

0

-2.08

-12.31

-16.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

212.84

65.69

68.85

Operating profit

0

-2.7

-1.97

-2.62

OPM

0

-275.73

-10.52

-11.07

Depreciation

0

-0.08

-0.1

-0.12

Interest expense

0

-0.06

0

-0.06

Other income

0

0.08

0.62

40.92

Profit before tax

0

-2.77

-1.45

38.1

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

-0.41

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.41

-2.77

-1.45

38.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.41

-2.77

-1.45

38.1

yoy growth (%)

-85.15

90.65

-103.82

-3,618.83

NPM

0

-282.97

-7.76

160.64

