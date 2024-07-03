Jubilant Industries Ltd Summary

Jubilant Industries Limited was incorporated on February 23, 2007 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh as a Private Limited Company with the name Hitech Shiksha Private Limited. On March 16, 2010, the Company became a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Hitech Shiksha Limited and finally, on June 8, 2010, the Company changed their name from Hitech Shiksha Ltd to Jubilant Industries Limited. Jubilant Industries, a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, is mainly engaged in the business of Agri and Performance Polymers. The companys diversified portfolio includes a wide range of Crop Nutrition, Crop Growth and Crop protection Agri products and Performance Polymer products comprising Consumer Products like adhesives, wood finishes, emulsions, Food Polymers and Latex such as vinyl pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. The company operates from 5 locations across India and has dedicated R&D centres. The company is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Company along with its subsidiary has four manufacturing facilities across the country. Two in the state of Uttar Pradesh (Gajraula and Sahibabad), one in Rajasthan (Kapasan, Chitorgarh) and one in Gujarat (Savli, Vadodara).As per the Scheme of Amalgamation & Demerger amongst Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JLL), Jubilant Industries Ltd and others, the Agri Products Division, Performance Polymer Division and IMFL Division of JLL were demerged and transferred to the company with effect from April 1, 2010 and the said Scheme became effective from November 15, 2010.The equity shares of the Company were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) with effect from February 14, 2011. During the year 2010-11, Canonical Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd became the wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The name of Canonical Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd was changed to Jubilant Agri and Retail Pvt Ltd with effect from March 7, 2011.In 2011, the Scheme of Amalgamation & Demerger amongst Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (JLL), the Company and others was implemented in 2011 through which, the Agri Products Division, Performance Polymer Division and IMFL Division of JLL were demerged and transferred to the Company with effect from commencement of business on April 1, 2010. And hence, the Scheme became effective from November 15, 2010.In FY 2012, the Company showed remarkable growth in its existing businesses of Agri Products and Performance Polymers. It launched Lamino- a specialised adhesive for laminates on wood. In July 2011, a new professional management team was brought in with a clear mandate to refocus on the growth and profitability of the business. Jubilant Retail re-launched hypermarkets with the new brand Total Superstore. It developed a premium grade water resistant wood adhesive and also launched a new wood stain Wenge.In 2013, it launched Marine Plus - a specialised adhesive which is a waterproof and heat proof product. It launched Water Shield, a specilized adhesives waterproof product.In 2021-22, it launched innovative products such as Polyester, Acrylic PU, waterbased PU, Floor Coating, and Special Effects. It also launched Bentonite Sulphur, Sahaj Potash. Also launched Jivanjor in 2023.