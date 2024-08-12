Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

JUBILANT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mr. Mohandeep Singh (DIN:10661432) as an Additional Director, designated as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

JUBILANT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Company has intimated its designated persons regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from March 25 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended to re-appoint BGJC & Associates, LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the second term of 5 consecutive years subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

JUBILANT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., on Friday, February 9, 2024 (started at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M.), inter alia, approved the following: a) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. b) Appointment of Ms. Sanjanthi Sajan (DIN: 00431379) as Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. February 10, 2024. You are requested to kindly take the same on record. Please refer the attached intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2023 12 Dec 2023