Summary

Vinati Organics Limited (VOL) is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and organic intermediaries and monomers with a increasing market presence spanning across 35 countries in the world. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the Company has evolved from being a single product manufacturer to an integrated player, offering solutions to some of the largest industrial and chemical companies across US, Europe and Asia. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Maharashtra, the Company is the worlds largest manufacturer of Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and 2-Acrylamido 2 Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) and Indias largest manufacturer IsoButylene (IB) and Butyl Phenols, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug.Incorporated in June, 1989, Vinati Organics Limited is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. The Company engaged in manufacturing of speciality organic intermediates and monomers and polymers. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Mahad and Lote Parashuram, Maharashtra. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.91 to set up a plant to manufacture 1200 tpa of iso butyl benzene, in Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. The company has a technical collaboration with Institut Francais du Petrole (IFP), France, one of the largest licensors in the fie

