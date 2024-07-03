iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinati Organics Ltd Share Price

1,714.85
(-3.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,754
  • Day's High1,772.5
  • 52 Wk High2,330
  • Prev. Close1,784.2
  • Day's Low1,705
  • 52 Wk Low 1,462.2
  • Turnover (lac)386.06
  • P/E49.51
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value256.26
  • EPS36.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,777.1
  • Div. Yield0.39
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vinati Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,754

Prev. Close

1,784.2

Turnover(Lac.)

386.06

Day's High

1,772.5

Day's Low

1,705

52 Week's High

2,330

52 Week's Low

1,462.2

Book Value

256.26

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,777.1

P/E

49.51

EPS

36.04

Divi. Yield

0.39

Vinati Organics Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vinati Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vinati Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.28%

Non-Promoter- 12.75%

Institutions: 12.75%

Non-Institutions: 12.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vinati Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.37

170.65

10.28

10.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,454.03

2,042.84

1,817.86

1,533.14

Net Worth

2,464.4

2,213.49

1,828.14

1,543.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

954.25

743.35

640.79

yoy growth (%)

16

1.56

Raw materials

-387.65

-377.56

-300.54

As % of sales

40.62

50.79

46.9

Employee costs

-72.64

-64.27

-48.98

-41.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

335.25

203.37

205.96

Depreciation

-42.91

-33.16

-23.36

-21.6

Tax paid

-65.91

-59.49

-65.69

Working capital

42.15

79.43

32.94

9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16

1.56

Op profit growth

-2.77

4.92

EBIT growth

-1.56

6.89

Net profit growth

-19.31

132.01

2.57

6.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,899.96

2,072.73

1,615.51

954.26

1,028.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,899.96

2,072.73

1,615.51

954.26

1,028.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.8

52.44

60.91

25.84

44.99

View Annually Results

Vinati Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vinati Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vinod Saraf

Managing Director & CEO

VINATI SARAF MUTREJA

Director (Corporate Strategy)

Viral Saraf Mittal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mona Bhide

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lakshmi Kantam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Adesh Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

J C Laddha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Milind A Wagh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prashant Barve

WTD & Additional Director

Amit Thanawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinati Organics Ltd

Summary

Vinati Organics Limited (VOL) is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and organic intermediaries and monomers with a increasing market presence spanning across 35 countries in the world. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the Company has evolved from being a single product manufacturer to an integrated player, offering solutions to some of the largest industrial and chemical companies across US, Europe and Asia. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Maharashtra, the Company is the worlds largest manufacturer of Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and 2-Acrylamido 2 Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) and Indias largest manufacturer IsoButylene (IB) and Butyl Phenols, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug.Incorporated in June, 1989, Vinati Organics Limited is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. The Company engaged in manufacturing of speciality organic intermediates and monomers and polymers. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Mahad and Lote Parashuram, Maharashtra. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.91 to set up a plant to manufacture 1200 tpa of iso butyl benzene, in Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. The company has a technical collaboration with Institut Francais du Petrole (IFP), France, one of the largest licensors in the fie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vinati Organics Ltd share price today?

The Vinati Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1714.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinati Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinati Organics Ltd is ₹17777.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinati Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinati Organics Ltd is 49.51 and 7.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinati Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinati Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinati Organics Ltd is ₹1462.2 and ₹2330 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinati Organics Ltd?

Vinati Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.48%, 3 Years at -4.60%, 1 Year at 2.47%, 6 Month at -6.61%, 3 Month at -14.09% and 1 Month at -5.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinati Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinati Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.28 %
Institutions - 12.75 %
Public - 12.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinati Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.