SectorChemicals
Open₹1,754
Prev. Close₹1,784.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹386.06
Day's High₹1,772.5
Day's Low₹1,705
52 Week's High₹2,330
52 Week's Low₹1,462.2
Book Value₹256.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,777.1
P/E49.51
EPS36.04
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.37
170.65
10.28
10.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,454.03
2,042.84
1,817.86
1,533.14
Net Worth
2,464.4
2,213.49
1,828.14
1,543.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
954.25
743.35
640.79
yoy growth (%)
16
1.56
Raw materials
-387.65
-377.56
-300.54
As % of sales
40.62
50.79
46.9
Employee costs
-72.64
-64.27
-48.98
-41.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
335.25
203.37
205.96
Depreciation
-42.91
-33.16
-23.36
-21.6
Tax paid
-65.91
-59.49
-65.69
Working capital
42.15
79.43
32.94
9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16
1.56
Op profit growth
-2.77
4.92
EBIT growth
-1.56
6.89
Net profit growth
-19.31
132.01
2.57
6.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,899.96
2,072.73
1,615.51
954.26
1,028.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,899.96
2,072.73
1,615.51
954.26
1,028.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.8
52.44
60.91
25.84
44.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Vinod Saraf
Managing Director & CEO
VINATI SARAF MUTREJA
Director (Corporate Strategy)
Viral Saraf Mittal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mona Bhide
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lakshmi Kantam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Adesh Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
J C Laddha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Milind A Wagh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prashant Barve
WTD & Additional Director
Amit Thanawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vinati Organics Ltd
Summary
Vinati Organics Limited (VOL) is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and organic intermediaries and monomers with a increasing market presence spanning across 35 countries in the world. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the Company has evolved from being a single product manufacturer to an integrated player, offering solutions to some of the largest industrial and chemical companies across US, Europe and Asia. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Maharashtra, the Company is the worlds largest manufacturer of Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and 2-Acrylamido 2 Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) and Indias largest manufacturer IsoButylene (IB) and Butyl Phenols, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug.Incorporated in June, 1989, Vinati Organics Limited is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. The Company engaged in manufacturing of speciality organic intermediates and monomers and polymers. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Mahad and Lote Parashuram, Maharashtra. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.91 to set up a plant to manufacture 1200 tpa of iso butyl benzene, in Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. The company has a technical collaboration with Institut Francais du Petrole (IFP), France, one of the largest licensors in the fie
Read More
The Vinati Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1714.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinati Organics Ltd is ₹17777.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinati Organics Ltd is 49.51 and 7.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinati Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinati Organics Ltd is ₹1462.2 and ₹2330 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinati Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.48%, 3 Years at -4.60%, 1 Year at 2.47%, 6 Month at -6.61%, 3 Month at -14.09% and 1 Month at -5.05%.
