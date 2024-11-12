Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Financial Results for the Quarter / half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Out come of Board Meeting Change in Director / KMP (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024