iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinati Organics Ltd Board Meeting

1,700
(2.87%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:54:52 PM

Vinati Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Financial Results for the Quarter / half year ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, August 10, 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Out come of Board Meeting Change in Director / KMP (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
VINATI ORGANICS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Out Come of Board Meeting Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)

Vinati Organics: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinati Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.