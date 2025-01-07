Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
954.25
743.35
640.79
yoy growth (%)
16
1.56
Raw materials
-387.65
-377.56
-300.54
As % of sales
40.62
50.79
46.9
Employee costs
-72.64
-64.27
-48.98
-41.87
As % of sales
7.61
6.58
6.53
Other costs
-141.43
-105.88
-81.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.82
14.24
12.7
Operating profit
352.52
210.92
216.95
OPM
36.94
28.37
33.85
Depreciation
-42.91
-33.16
-23.36
-21.6
Interest expense
-0.21
-1.21
-1.86
Other income
25.85
44.98
17.02
12.48
Profit before tax
335.25
203.37
205.96
Taxes
-65.91
-59.49
-65.69
Tax rate
-19.66
-29.25
-31.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
269.33
143.88
140.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
269.33
333.82
143.88
140.27
yoy growth (%)
-19.31
132.01
2.57
6.61
NPM
28.22
19.35
21.89
