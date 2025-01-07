iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinati Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,707
(-0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinati Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

954.25

743.35

640.79

yoy growth (%)

16

1.56

Raw materials

-387.65

-377.56

-300.54

As % of sales

40.62

50.79

46.9

Employee costs

-72.64

-64.27

-48.98

-41.87

As % of sales

7.61

6.58

6.53

Other costs

-141.43

-105.88

-81.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.82

14.24

12.7

Operating profit

352.52

210.92

216.95

OPM

36.94

28.37

33.85

Depreciation

-42.91

-33.16

-23.36

-21.6

Interest expense

-0.21

-1.21

-1.86

Other income

25.85

44.98

17.02

12.48

Profit before tax

335.25

203.37

205.96

Taxes

-65.91

-59.49

-65.69

Tax rate

-19.66

-29.25

-31.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

269.33

143.88

140.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

269.33

333.82

143.88

140.27

yoy growth (%)

-19.31

132.01

2.57

6.61

NPM

28.22

19.35

21.89

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinati Organics Ltd

Loading...

