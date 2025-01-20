Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.25
Op profit growth
-14.83
EBIT growth
-21.21
Net profit growth
-19.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
36.94
40.23
EBIT margin
35.15
41.38
Net profit margin
28.22
32.44
RoCE
22.54
RoNW
4.77
RoA
4.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.2
32.48
Dividend per share
6
5.5
Cash EPS
22.02
29.25
Book value per share
150.16
124.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
53.43
23.68
P/CEPS
63.55
26.3
P/B
9.32
6.18
EV/EBIDTA
38.01
17.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.66
-21.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.59
Inventory days
41.13
Creditor days
-37.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,583.06
-389.82
Net debt / equity
0
-0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-0.01
-0.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.62
-41.66
Employee costs
-7.61
-6.24
Other costs
-14.82
-11.85
