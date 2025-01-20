iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinati Organics Ltd Key Ratios

1,703.25
(-1.16%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinati Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.25

Op profit growth

-14.83

EBIT growth

-21.21

Net profit growth

-19.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

36.94

40.23

EBIT margin

35.15

41.38

Net profit margin

28.22

32.44

RoCE

22.54

RoNW

4.77

RoA

4.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.2

32.48

Dividend per share

6

5.5

Cash EPS

22.02

29.25

Book value per share

150.16

124.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

53.43

23.68

P/CEPS

63.55

26.3

P/B

9.32

6.18

EV/EBIDTA

38.01

17.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.66

-21.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

91.59

Inventory days

41.13

Creditor days

-37.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,583.06

-389.82

Net debt / equity

0

-0.04

Net debt / op. profit

-0.01

-0.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.62

-41.66

Employee costs

-7.61

-6.24

Other costs

-14.82

-11.85

