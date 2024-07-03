Vinati Organics Ltd Summary

Vinati Organics Limited (VOL) is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals and organic intermediaries and monomers with a increasing market presence spanning across 35 countries in the world. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, the Company has evolved from being a single product manufacturer to an integrated player, offering solutions to some of the largest industrial and chemical companies across US, Europe and Asia. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Maharashtra, the Company is the worlds largest manufacturer of Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and 2-Acrylamido 2 Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) and Indias largest manufacturer IsoButylene (IB) and Butyl Phenols, the prime raw material for the manufacture of ibuprofen, a vital bulk drug.Incorporated in June, 1989, Vinati Organics Limited is promoted by Maharashtra Petrochemicals Corporation (MPCL) and Vinati Enterprises, a partnership firm where Vinod Saraf was the principal partner. The Company engaged in manufacturing of speciality organic intermediates and monomers and polymers. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Mahad and Lote Parashuram, Maharashtra. Vinati Organics came out with a public issue in Nov.91 to set up a plant to manufacture 1200 tpa of iso butyl benzene, in Mahad (Raigad district), Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Jul.92. The company has a technical collaboration with Institut Francais du Petrole (IFP), France, one of the largest licensors in the field of petroleum refining and petrochemical processes and catalysts. IFP has provided technical assistance to reputed petrochemical units like Indian Petrochemical Corporation and Indian Institute of Petroleum.The company has spent Rs.27.95 lacs for pilot plant of Benzaldehyde and Benzoic Acid.During the year 1999-2000, the Company acquired 22 acres of land costing Rs.150.30 lacs at Lote, Khed District of Maharashtra for diversification plan to manufacture fine chemicals mainly Sodium Methallyl Sulfonate (SMAS) which is produced by few manufacturers in the world whereas no manufacturers in India and Acrylamido Methyl propane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) is being produced by only two companies in the World.Vinati Organics is only the third company in the world to produce Acrylamido Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid and started commercial production in October 2002 with the installed capacity of 1000 MT. During FY 2014-15, the company launched Isobutyl Benzene (IBB) and Acrylamido -2 Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS) and Isobutylene (IB) and High Purity Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (HPMTBE) products. The companys HPMTBE is a clear colorless liquid with a 99.90% purity level. It has competitive advantage of being strong solvating power and has applications in pharmaceutical industry and in organic metallic compounds.During FY 2015-16, the Company has started diversifying its product portfolio by adding products like HPMTBE; couple of customized products and IB based derivatives like TB Amine, PTBBA. The companys N-Tertiary Octyl Acrylamide (TOA) is used in personal care products like hair gel and creams, adhesives and enhanced oil recovery.During FY17, the company has repaid in full its long term debt and also completed the planned capex of Rs 200 crore which was entirely funded through internal accruals.The company is undertaking capital expenditure of around Rs.300 crore towards a. Butyl Phenols (Isobutylene Based Downstream Products): Work related to Butyl Phenol Project is in full swing at Lote site b. The debottlenecking of ATBS capacity from 26000 TPA to 30000 TPA, expected to be ready by 01 September 2018. During the FY 2020, the company was named the Most Promising Company of the Year by CNBC-TV18 IBLA 2020. During FY20-21, Veeral Organics Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated as 100% subsidiary of Vinati Organics Limited on October 5, 2020.In 2021-22, the Company commissioned 14MW solar power plant. It installed Solar Power of 45 KW. Similarly, Solar Power Plant of 6.5 MW at Solapur also commissioned. In 2022-23, the Company commissioned two solar power plants, 7 MW at Solapur Karajagi and 7.5 MW at Osmanabad Tuljapur both in Maharashtra.