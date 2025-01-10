To the Members of Aurum PropTech Limited (Formerly known as Majesco Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Aurum PropTech Limited (Formerly known as Majesco Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial StatementsRs,section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in

accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in

our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (current year). These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

KAM ON IMPAIRMENT OF INVESTMENT IN SUBSIDIARY

Description:

At March 31, 2024, the Company balance sheet includes investment in subsidiaries amounting to Rs. 22,029 lakhs constituting 55 % to the total assets of the Company. The Company performed an impairment assessment of the cash generating units ("CGU") representing those subsidiaries. This involved estimating the recoverable amounts of the CGU based on its value in use ("VIU") and comparing the recoverable amount to the carrying amount of the investment. Estimation of the VIU (value in use) involves estimating the future cash flows that will be derived from the investment and discounting them to present value at an appropriate rate. The recoverable amount of the investments in subsidiaries has been determined by the management using discounted cash flow (‘DCF) valuation method on the basis of business plans for each subsidiary. The key assumptions underpinning managements assessment of the recoverable amounts include, but are not limited to projections of future cash flows, revenue growth rates, terminal values, operating profit margins, estimated future operating and capital expenditure, external market conditions and the discount rates. As these investments represents a significant portion of the Companys assets, this has been identified as key audit matter.

AUDIT PROCEDURE TO ADDRESS KAM:

• Obtained an understanding of the Companys process for identification of indicators of impairment and tested the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over such identification and impairment of identified investments through fair valuation of investments.

• Obtained and read the valuation report provided by the Companys independent valuation experts, and assessed the experts competence, capability, and objectivity.

• Reconciled the cash flows to the business plans approved by the respective Board of Directors of the identified investee companies

• Involved our valuation specialists (Auditors expert) to assess the appropriateness of the significant assumptions used in the valuation of Investments in subsidiaries, which included comparing the underlying parameters of the discount rate and long-term growth rates used with the publicly available information.

• Evaluated and challenged managements assumptions such as implied growth rates during explicit period, terminal growth rate, targeted savings and discount rate, and operating margins, for their appropriateness based on our understanding of the business of the respective subsidiaries, past results and external factors such as industry trends

• Obtained and evaluated sensitivity analysis performed by the management on key assumptions of implied growth rates during explicit period, terminal growth rates and discount rates

• Tested the mathematical accuracy of the management computations with regard to cash flows and sensitivity analysis;

• Performed independent sensitivity analysis of aforesaid key assumptions to assess the effect of reasonably possible variations on the current estimated recoverable amounts of investments to evaluate sufficiency of headroom between recoverable values and carrying amounts;

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal

financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report

that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence with regard to the maintenance of daily back-up of books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India, and also the period of retention of such daily backups. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the same.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in 143(3)(b) above.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

ANNEXUREA

to the independent auditors report

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AURUM PROPTECH LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MAJESCO LIMITED)

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify

our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned

scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (current year) and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXUREB

to the independent auditors report

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs,REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AURUM PROPTECH LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MAJESCO LIMITED) FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph (1) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs,in the Independent AuditorsRs,Report]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of- use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment, and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management at during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company. The title deeds of immovable properties aggregating to Rs. 136 Lakhs as at March 31, 2024, are pledged with the banks and original copies are not available with the

Company. The same has been independently confirmed by the bank to us and verified by us.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment including Right of Use assets and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The Company is involved in the business of rendering services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee, and/or provided security(ies) to other entities.

(A) The details of such loans, advances, guarantee or security(ies) to subsidiaries are as follows:

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year to Subsidiaries Rs. 5,000 Lakhs NIL Rs. 6,780 Lakhs NIL Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries Rs. 5,000 Lakhs NIL Rs. 6,827 Lakhs NIL

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and terms and

conditions in relation to grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments made, guarantees provided and securities given are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated. Except for following, the borrowers have been regular in the payment of interest. The details of the same are follows:

Name of the entity Amount5 Due Date Date of Payment Extent of delay Remarks, if any Integrow Asset Management Private Limited 22.47 Lakhs October 15, 2024 Unpaid 169 days 24.57 Lakhs January 15, 2024 Unpaid 77 days Monk Tech Labs Pte Ltd 13.47 Lakhs July 15, 2024 Unpaid 259 days 15.76 Lakhs October 15, 2024 Unpaid 169 days 15.76 Lakhs January 15, 2024 Unpaid 77 days

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans and/ or advances in the nature of loans, granted to Companies.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loans or advances in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has granted loans/advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand. The details of the same are as follows:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) Rs. 3,036 Lakhs NIL Rs. 3,036 Lakhs Total (A+B) Rs. 3,036 Lakhs NIL Rs. 3,036 Lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 45% NIL 45%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products/ services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employeesRs,state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employeesRs,state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employeesRs,state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other

statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were raised, except for following cases:

Nature of the fund raised Name of the Lender Amount diverted (Rs.) Purpose for which amount was sanctioned Purpose for which amount was utilized Remarks Term Loan Axis Bank Ltd 1,142 Lakhs 1. Product development of WiseX Application, Kuberx & Instahome Application Working Capital 2. Marketing 3. LRD Takeover

Refer Note 21 to the standalone financial statements.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the Company, we report that the Company has taken funds from following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as per details below:

Nature of fund taken Name of Lender Amount involved Name of subsidiaries Relation Nature of such transactions for which fund utilized Remarks, if any Loan Aurum RealEstate Developers Limited Rs 3831 Lakhs 1. Monk Tech Venture Private Limited Subsidiaries Working Capital Loan 2. Yieldwisex Technologies Private Limited 3. Helloworld Technologies India Private Limited 4. Aurum Analytica Private Limited 5. Integrow Asset Management Private Limited 6. Wisetechno Private Limited 7. Imogentechno Delta Park Private Limited 8. K2V2 Technologies Private Limited 9. Liv Real Solutions Private Limited (Formerly known as Aurum RealTech Services Private Limited)

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or

optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered

under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any NonBanking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any Core Investment Company (as part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. The details of the same are as follows:

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (Current year) (Previous Year) Cash Loss Rs. 488 Lakhs Rs. 845 Lakhs

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 59 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the

audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 201, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 105047W Udit Brijesh Parikh Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.151016 Date: April 29, 2024 UDIN: 24151016BKFHFJ9660

ANNEXUREC

to the independent auditors report

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF AURUM PROPTECH LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MAJESCO LIMITED)

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs,in the Independent AuditorsRs,Report of even date to the Members of Aurum PropTech Limited (Formerly known as Majesco Limited) on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Aurum PropTech Limited (Formerly known as Majesco Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company, including has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORSRs,RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

annexure c

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.