DIC India Ltd Share Price

628.05
(-5.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open667
  • Day's High676.85
  • 52 Wk High839.9
  • Prev. Close663.55
  • Day's Low627
  • 52 Wk Low 417
  • Turnover (lac)10.75
  • P/E55.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value445.27
  • EPS11.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)576.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DIC India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

667

Prev. Close

663.55

Turnover(Lac.)

10.75

Day's High

676.85

Day's Low

627

52 Week's High

839.9

52 Week's Low

417

Book Value

445.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

576.49

P/E

55.74

EPS

11.94

Divi. Yield

0

DIC India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Feb, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

DIC India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

DIC India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.75%

Foreign: 71.75%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DIC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

9.18

9.18

9.18

9.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

387.15

413.07

376.76

370.22

Net Worth

396.33

422.25

385.94

379.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

744.82

608.25

791.13

738.29

yoy growth (%)

22.45

-23.11

7.15

4.39

Raw materials

-548.93

-426.75

-578.85

-550.15

As % of sales

73.69

70.16

73.16

74.51

Employee costs

-78.2

-75.42

-69.67

-60.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Profit before tax

16.76

13.25

17.46

-3.73

Depreciation

-14.3

-14.72

-11.16

-15.59

Tax paid

-4.37

-24.97

0.98

4

Working capital

14.64

31.64

-8.97

23.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.45

-23.11

7.15

4.39

Op profit growth

1.66

10.97

70.06

-71.31

EBIT growth

19.63

-31.5

-2,732.7

-102.54

Net profit growth

-85.57

365.66

-256.43

-151.62

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006Dec-2005

Gross Sales

504.35

515.1

444.08

375.66

311.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

504.35

515.1

444.08

375.66

311.64

Other Operating Income

4.82

2.19

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

1.46

4.82

7.07

3.8

DIC India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DIC India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Manish Bhatia

Non Executive Director

Paul Koek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raghav Shukla

Independent Director

Pritha Dutt

Independent Director

Prabal Kumar Sarkar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Rajeev Anand

Non Executive Director

Ryohei Kohashi

Independent Director

Adnan Wajhat Ahmad

Additional Director

Ji Xiang J

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DIC India Ltd

Summary

DIC India Limited (formerly known as Coates India Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 02, 1947 by the Founder, Manish Bhatia. The Company is a subsidiary of DIC Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Singapore and the Ultimate Holding Company is DIC Corporation, Japan. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of printing inks, which covers newsprint ink, offset ink and liquid ink used in newspapers, other publications and packaging industries. It provides lamination adhesive. It has 4 manufacturing plants one each at Kolkata (West Bengal), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Bangalore (Karnataka). The company went public in 1962. Coates Brothers, UK, has a 51% stake in the company. The company is a part of Dainippon Ink & Chemicals Inc. (DIC), Japan. DIC along with its subsidiaries are the world leaders in printing inks with global market share of nearly 40%. During the year 2001 Coates India made a restructuring in their organisation. As per the restructuring DIC is in the process of reorgnising its holdings into single entity viz DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. The 51% stake conssiting of 3511624 shares held by Coates Brother Plc UK has been acquired Sun Chemical group B.V., in October,2001. Consequent to this acquisition of the shares,the total equity stake held by Sun Chemical group in the company went up to 59.42%.In the second phase DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has acquired the entire stake of 59.42% of the paid up capital from Sun Chemical group B.V.,thr
Company FAQs

What is the DIC India Ltd share price today?

The DIC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹628.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of DIC India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DIC India Ltd is ₹576.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DIC India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DIC India Ltd is 55.74 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DIC India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DIC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DIC India Ltd is ₹417 and ₹839.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DIC India Ltd?

DIC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.18%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at 31.75%, 6 Month at 25.30%, 3 Month at -9.10% and 1 Month at -3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DIC India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DIC India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.24 %

