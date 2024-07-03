SectorChemicals
Open₹667
Prev. Close₹663.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.75
Day's High₹676.85
Day's Low₹627
52 Week's High₹839.9
52 Week's Low₹417
Book Value₹445.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)576.49
P/E55.74
EPS11.94
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
9.18
9.18
9.18
9.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
387.15
413.07
376.76
370.22
Net Worth
396.33
422.25
385.94
379.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Revenue
744.82
608.25
791.13
738.29
yoy growth (%)
22.45
-23.11
7.15
4.39
Raw materials
-548.93
-426.75
-578.85
-550.15
As % of sales
73.69
70.16
73.16
74.51
Employee costs
-78.2
-75.42
-69.67
-60.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
16.76
13.25
17.46
-3.73
Depreciation
-14.3
-14.72
-11.16
-15.59
Tax paid
-4.37
-24.97
0.98
4
Working capital
14.64
31.64
-8.97
23.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.45
-23.11
7.15
4.39
Op profit growth
1.66
10.97
70.06
-71.31
EBIT growth
19.63
-31.5
-2,732.7
-102.54
Net profit growth
-85.57
365.66
-256.43
-151.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
Gross Sales
504.35
515.1
444.08
375.66
311.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
504.35
515.1
444.08
375.66
311.64
Other Operating Income
4.82
2.19
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
1.46
4.82
7.07
3.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Manish Bhatia
Non Executive Director
Paul Koek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raghav Shukla
Independent Director
Pritha Dutt
Independent Director
Prabal Kumar Sarkar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Rajeev Anand
Non Executive Director
Ryohei Kohashi
Independent Director
Adnan Wajhat Ahmad
Additional Director
Ji Xiang J
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DIC India Ltd
Summary
DIC India Limited (formerly known as Coates India Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 02, 1947 by the Founder, Manish Bhatia. The Company is a subsidiary of DIC Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Singapore and the Ultimate Holding Company is DIC Corporation, Japan. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of printing inks, which covers newsprint ink, offset ink and liquid ink used in newspapers, other publications and packaging industries. It provides lamination adhesive. It has 4 manufacturing plants one each at Kolkata (West Bengal), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Bangalore (Karnataka). The company went public in 1962. Coates Brothers, UK, has a 51% stake in the company. The company is a part of Dainippon Ink & Chemicals Inc. (DIC), Japan. DIC along with its subsidiaries are the world leaders in printing inks with global market share of nearly 40%. During the year 2001 Coates India made a restructuring in their organisation. As per the restructuring DIC is in the process of reorgnising its holdings into single entity viz DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. The 51% stake conssiting of 3511624 shares held by Coates Brother Plc UK has been acquired Sun Chemical group B.V., in October,2001. Consequent to this acquisition of the shares,the total equity stake held by Sun Chemical group in the company went up to 59.42%.In the second phase DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has acquired the entire stake of 59.42% of the paid up capital from Sun Chemical group B.V.,thr
Read More
The DIC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹628.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DIC India Ltd is ₹576.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DIC India Ltd is 55.74 and 1.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DIC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DIC India Ltd is ₹417 and ₹839.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DIC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.18%, 3 Years at 18.57%, 1 Year at 31.75%, 6 Month at 25.30%, 3 Month at -9.10% and 1 Month at -3.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.