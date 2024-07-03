Summary

DIC India Limited (formerly known as Coates India Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on April 02, 1947 by the Founder, Manish Bhatia. The Company is a subsidiary of DIC Asia Pacific Pte Limited, Singapore and the Ultimate Holding Company is DIC Corporation, Japan. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of printing inks, which covers newsprint ink, offset ink and liquid ink used in newspapers, other publications and packaging industries. It provides lamination adhesive. It has 4 manufacturing plants one each at Kolkata (West Bengal), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Bangalore (Karnataka). The company went public in 1962. Coates Brothers, UK, has a 51% stake in the company. The company is a part of Dainippon Ink & Chemicals Inc. (DIC), Japan. DIC along with its subsidiaries are the world leaders in printing inks with global market share of nearly 40%. During the year 2001 Coates India made a restructuring in their organisation. As per the restructuring DIC is in the process of reorgnising its holdings into single entity viz DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. The 51% stake conssiting of 3511624 shares held by Coates Brother Plc UK has been acquired Sun Chemical group B.V., in October,2001. Consequent to this acquisition of the shares,the total equity stake held by Sun Chemical group in the company went up to 59.42%.In the second phase DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd has acquired the entire stake of 59.42% of the paid up capital from Sun Chemical group B.V.,thr

