DIC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

628.05
(-5.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR DIC India Ltd

DIC India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Profit before tax

16.76

13.25

17.46

-3.73

Depreciation

-14.3

-14.72

-11.16

-15.59

Tax paid

-4.37

-24.97

0.98

4

Working capital

14.64

31.64

-8.97

23.14

Other operating items

Operating

12.72

5.19

-1.68

7.81

Capital expenditure

14.18

30.84

27.95

-115.75

Free cash flow

26.9

36.03

26.26

-107.93

Equity raised

734.59

573.05

554.86

585.31

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.2

30.61

70.14

35

Dividends paid

0

0

4

0

Net in cash

772.69

639.7

655.26

512.37

QUICKLINKS FOR DIC India Ltd

