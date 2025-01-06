DIC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
16.76
13.25
17.46
-3.73
Depreciation
-14.3
-14.72
-11.16
-15.59
Tax paid
-4.37
-24.97
0.98
4
Working capital
14.64
31.64
-8.97
23.14
Other operating items
Operating
12.72
5.19
-1.68
7.81
Capital expenditure
14.18
30.84
27.95
-115.75
Free cash flow
26.9
36.03
26.26
-107.93
Equity raised
734.59
573.05
554.86
585.31
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.2
30.61
70.14
35
Dividends paid
0
0
4
0
Net in cash
772.69
639.7
655.26
512.37
