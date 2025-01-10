DIC India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
9.18
9.18
9.18
9.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
387.15
413.07
376.76
370.22
Net Worth
396.33
422.25
385.94
379.4
Minority Interest
Debt
19.68
24.05
5.45
5.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
416.01
446.3
391.39
385.15
Fixed Assets
158.26
164.86
84.89
80.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.3
0.5
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.52
7.91
7.46
7.64
Networking Capital
196.84
205.8
226.14
205.06
Inventories
104.29
110.04
149.31
102.62
Inventory Days
73.16
61.57
Sundry Debtors
220.15
250.66
233.41
181.89
Debtor Days
114.38
109.14
Other Current Assets
37.46
47.95
63.09
64.47
Sundry Creditors
-117.94
-155.79
-190.67
-113.39
Creditor Days
93.43
68.04
Other Current Liabilities
-47.12
-47.06
-29
-30.53
Cash
47.09
67.22
72.89
92.19
Total Assets
416.01
446.29
391.38
385.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.