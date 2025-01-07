iifl-logo-icon 1
DIC India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

695
(10.66%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

744.82

608.25

791.13

738.29

yoy growth (%)

22.45

-23.11

7.15

4.39

Raw materials

-548.93

-426.75

-578.85

-550.15

As % of sales

73.69

70.16

73.16

74.51

Employee costs

-78.2

-75.42

-69.67

-60.18

As % of sales

10.49

12.4

8.8

8.15

Other costs

-94.78

-83.54

-122.29

-116.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.72

13.73

15.45

15.71

Operating profit

22.9

22.52

20.3

11.93

OPM

3.07

3.7

2.56

1.61

Depreciation

-14.3

-14.72

-11.16

-15.59

Interest expense

-1.36

-1.89

-4.65

-2.89

Other income

9.52

7.34

12.98

2.81

Profit before tax

16.76

13.25

17.46

-3.73

Taxes

-4.37

-24.97

0.98

4

Tax rate

-26.08

-188.47

5.61

-107.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.38

-11.72

18.44

0.26

Exceptional items

0

97.62

0

-12.05

Net profit

12.38

85.9

18.44

-11.79

yoy growth (%)

-85.57

365.66

-256.43

-151.62

NPM

1.66

14.12

2.33

-1.59

