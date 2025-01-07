Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Revenue
744.82
608.25
791.13
738.29
yoy growth (%)
22.45
-23.11
7.15
4.39
Raw materials
-548.93
-426.75
-578.85
-550.15
As % of sales
73.69
70.16
73.16
74.51
Employee costs
-78.2
-75.42
-69.67
-60.18
As % of sales
10.49
12.4
8.8
8.15
Other costs
-94.78
-83.54
-122.29
-116.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.72
13.73
15.45
15.71
Operating profit
22.9
22.52
20.3
11.93
OPM
3.07
3.7
2.56
1.61
Depreciation
-14.3
-14.72
-11.16
-15.59
Interest expense
-1.36
-1.89
-4.65
-2.89
Other income
9.52
7.34
12.98
2.81
Profit before tax
16.76
13.25
17.46
-3.73
Taxes
-4.37
-24.97
0.98
4
Tax rate
-26.08
-188.47
5.61
-107.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.38
-11.72
18.44
0.26
Exceptional items
0
97.62
0
-12.05
Net profit
12.38
85.9
18.44
-11.79
yoy growth (%)
-85.57
365.66
-256.43
-151.62
NPM
1.66
14.12
2.33
-1.59
