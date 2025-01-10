To

the Members of

DIC India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DIC India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at December 31,2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement, of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at December 31. 2023, and total comprehensive income (comprising of loss and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 14-3(10} of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with theethical requirementsthat are relevant toour audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained issufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters,

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Our testing of revenue transactions was designed to cover a sample of customer contracts. Our audit procedures included the following: Refer Note 3.3 and 28 to the Financial Statements. The Company recognises revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Revenue from the sale of products is recognized when control of products being sold is transferred to customer and there is no unfulfilled obligation and it is measured at an amount that reflects the consideration the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods, after deduction of any discounts and taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax etc. • Understanding, evaluating the design and testing the operating effectiveness of controls over revenue recognition process including contract monitoring, billings, and approvals; We have considered revenue recognition as a key audit matter as this has been identified as a significant risk and additional disclosures are required to be made in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. • Evaluating the contract terms for assessment of the timing of transfer of control to the customer to assess whether revenue is recognised in appropriate period; • Testing whether the revenue recognition is in line with the terms of customer contracts; • Assessing whether transaction price net of the estimated discount incentive scheme has been determined appropriately in terms of the customer contract, reviewing customer correspondence and verifying that pre and post year end cut-off had been appropriately applied; • Testing of journal entries for unusual revenue transactions which are not in the normal course of business; and Evaluating adequacy of the presentation and disclosures Based on the above procedures, no significant exceptions were noted in revenue recognition, including those relating to presentation and disclosures.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appearsto be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 13A(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7 In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basisof these financial statements

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143{3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report tothe related disclosures in the financial statements or. if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably beexpected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

13. The financial statements of the Company for The year ended December 31, 2022, were audited by another firm of chartered accountants under the Act who, vide their report dated February 8. 2023, expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by the Companies {Auditors Report) Order. 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and be I ie f we re necessa ry f o r t he p u r poses of o u r a u d i t.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backup of books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India during the year.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit, and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on December 31, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on December 31.2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our comment in paragraph 15(b) a bove that the back-up of the books of account a nd other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A"

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according tothe explanationsgiven to us:

i The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements-Refer note37to thefinancia! statements:

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which t here were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified many manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 46(j)(i) to the financial statements);

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer note 46(j)(ii) to the financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during theyear by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. As proviso to Rule 3(1} of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended), which provides for maintaining books of account in accounting software having a feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in books of account along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled, is applicable to the Company only with effect from financial year beginning April 1, 2023, the reporting under clause (g) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), is currently not applicable.

16. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Referred to in paragraph 15(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of DIC India Limited on the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of DIC India Limited ("the Company") as of December 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for theyear ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2 The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3 Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controlsoperated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

5 We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includesthose policiesand procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3> provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk t hat the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, orthat the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has. In all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at December 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of DIC India Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023

I. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property. Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 5 to the financial statements, are heid i n the name of the Company, except for the following

Description of property Cross carrying value (Amount in INR lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held since Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold land Chennai 2.93 Coates of India No 1991 Held in the erstwhile name of the Company. r> Building Chennai 3.36 umnea 1991 Building -Ahmedabad 11.67 1997 Leasehold land - Noida 41.21 1995 Leasehold land - Ahmedabad 16134 1993

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements does not arise.

ii (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding goods-in-transit and stocks with third parties have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts have been linked with inventory records The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory noticed on physical verification of inventory by Management, and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned/renewed working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are not in agreement with the unaudited/audited booksof account, however such differences between the amounts disclosed to the banks and those as per the books of accounts as given in the table below have been reconciled

Name of the Bank/ Financial Institution Aggregate working capital limits sanctioned (in INR lakhs) Nature of current Asset/Liabilities where differences were observed Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per quarterly return/ statement (in INR lakhs) Amount as per books of account (in INR lakhs) Difference (INR in lakhs) Reasons for difference (in INR lakhs) Standard Chartered Bank 3,900 Stock March 31, 2023 12,309 14,136 (1,827) Note-1 Debtor 25,209 22,921 2.288 Note-2 Trade Payables 15.162 17,994 (2,832) Note-3 Standard Chartered Bank 3,900 Stock June 30, 2023 11,370 13,677 (2,307) Note-1 Debtor 26,292 23,554 2,738 Note-2 Trade Payables 12,840 16.242 (3,402) Note-3 Standard Chartered Bank 3.900 Stock September 30, 2023 11,639 13,592 J1.953J Note-1 Debtor 26,632 24,288 2,344 Note-2 Trade Payables 12,217 16,830 (4.613) Note-3 Standard Chartered Bank 3,900 Stock December 31. 2023 9,589 10,429 (840) Note-1 Debtor 23,850 22.015 1,835 Note-2 Trade Payables 9,197 11,670 (2,473) Note-3 State Bank of India 770 Stock March 31, 2023 12,309 14,136 0.827) Note-1 Debtor 25.209 22,921 2.288 Note-2 Trade Payables 15,162 17,994 (2,832) Note-3 State Bank of India 770 Stock June 30. 2023 11,370 13.677 (2,307) Note-1 Debtor 26,292 23.554 2,738 Note-2 Trade Payables 12,840 16,242 (3,402) Note-3 State Bank of India 770 Stock September 30. 2023 11,639 13,592 0,953) Note-1 Debtor 26,632 24.288 2,344 Note-2 Trade Payables 12,217 16.830 (4.613) Note-3 State Bank of India 770 Stock December 31, 2023 9,589 10,429 (840), Note-1 Debtor 23.850 22,015 1,835 Note-2 Trade Payables 9,197 11,670 (2,473) Note-3

(Also refer note 46(1) to the financial statements)

The Company has filed the revised quarterly returns / statements with such banks for above instances, in

February 2024, with the correct amounts, which are in agreementwith the books of account.

Note-1 Impact of slow moving/non-moving provision, net realisable value provision of finished goods, sales reversal wherein risk/rewards were not transferred to the customers within period end, goods purchased but not received wherein risk/rewards were transferred to the Company within period end, adjustments related to physical counts and Inventory of stores and spares are not considered in the statements submitted to Banks

Note-2lmpact of sales reversal wherein risk/rewards were not transferred to the customers within period end, adjustments arising out of provision for debit and credit notes/expected credit loss provision/non- adjustment of advance received from customers and foreign exchange reinstatement gain/(loss) are not considered in statements submitted to the Banks.

Note-3lmpact of accrued expenses, liability for goods received but invoices not accounted for. goods purchased but not received wherein risk/rewards were transferred to the Company within period end, adjustments arising out of provision for debit and credit notes/non-adjustment of advance given to vendors and foreign exchange reinstatement gain/(loss) are not considered in statements submitted to the Banks.

iii. (a) The Company has granted unsecured advances in nature of loan to 5 employees. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such advances are as per the table given below:

Particulars Advances in nature of loan (In INR lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year 37.55 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases 22.06

As the Company has not made any investment, granted secured/ unsecured loan or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties during the year, the reporting under clause 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii){b) of the Order are not applicable to theCompany with respectto investment or security or guarantee.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid advances in nature of loan, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. These advances in the nature of loan are given for a period less than 12 months and are interest free.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid advances in nature of loan, the schedule of repayment of principal have been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amount, as stipulated.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid advances in nature of loan, there are no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) Following advance in nature of loan was granted to a party, which has fallen due during the year and was extended:

Name of the party Aggregate amount dues extended (In INR lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total advance in the nature of loan granted during the year P. Asthana 7.00 23.34%

(f) There were no loans/advances in nature of loan which were granted during the year, including to promoters/related parties.

iv. TheCompany has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 18S and 186 Therefore, the reporting under clause 3{iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sect ions 73,74,75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified, vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed The same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not. however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us. in our opinion, except for dues in respect of sales tax and custom duty, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax. goods and services tax, and provident fund, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory

dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. The extent of the arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at December 31. 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in INR lakhs) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in INR lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961* Income Tax 316.08 • 2016-17 and 2019- 20 to 2020- 21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961* Income Tax 27.71 - 1988- 89 and 1989- 90 Honble High court at Calcutta Central Sales Tax Act. 1956 Sales Tax 0.50 - 2003-04 Deputy Commissioner Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act. 2008 Value Added Tax 4.08 11.64 2008- 09 to 2009- 10 Commercial Taxes Tribunal Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act. 2008 Value Added Tax 17.14 10.31 2010-11 to 2013-14 Allahabad High Court CGST/SGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 22.07 1.02 2017-18 Joint commissioner (Appeals) CGST/SGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 17.32 2017-18 Appeal pending to file against the order dated December 30. 2023. Central Excise Act. 1944 Excise Duty 89.74 1.96 1994-95 to 1996-97 and 2008-09 Customs. Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act. 1944 Excise Duty 81.48 1992- 93 to 1993- 94 and 2005-06 to 2007-08 Commissioner (Appeals) Finance Act. 1944 Service Tax 172.21 - 2001-02 to 2005-06 Deputy Commissioner Customs Act. 1962 Customs Duty 252.43 3.93 2009- 10 to 2010- 11 Customs. Excise and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal

* period refers to the Assessment Year.

vim. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act. 1961. that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit, procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter oy any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

(c) According to the records of rhe Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not obtained any term loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries.joint ventures or associate companies during theyear.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us. we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries.joint ventures or associate companies during theyear.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable tothe Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable tothe Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out. in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4. as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3{xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by usfor any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures* specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the sizeand nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi){a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 492.62 lakhs in the financial year and had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignat ion of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer note 45 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We. however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of oneyear from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act Accordingly, reporting under clause 3{xx) of the Order is not applicable

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable m respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, nocomment in respect of thesaid clause has been included in this report.