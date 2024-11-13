iifl-logo-icon 1
DIC India Ltd Board Meeting

653
(1.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:24:32 AM

DIC India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended September 302024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended June 30 2024. In compliance to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of DIC India Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the copy of Limited Review Report conducted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20241 May 2024
DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 In compliance to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of DIC India Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 09, 2024 (meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Please find the attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on December 31 2023 NIL Dividend (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.02.2024) Please find enclosed the outcome of Board meeting. Please find enclosed the disclosure for appointment of secretarial auditor for the year ending December 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)

DIC India: Related News

No Record Found

