Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended September 302024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended June 30 2024. In compliance to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of DIC India Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please find attached herewith the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with the copy of Limited Review Report conducted by the Statutory Auditors, M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 1 May 2024

DIC INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31 2024 In compliance to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that the Board of Directors of DIC India Limited in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 09, 2024 (meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:45 P.M.) had inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Please find the attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024