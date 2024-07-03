Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹491.95
Prev. Close₹496.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹215
Day's High₹498.2
Day's Low₹483.95
52 Week's High₹633.9
52 Week's Low₹402.8
Book Value₹173.68
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,673.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.06
79.06
79.06
67.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,761.2
3,864.66
3,718.18
1,953.64
Net Worth
3,840.26
3,943.72
3,797.24
2,020.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,012.14
1,288.73
1,252.68
1,133.11
yoy growth (%)
56.13
2.87
10.55
-49.48
Raw materials
-700.38
-428.1
-402.7
-369.44
As % of sales
34.8
33.21
32.14
32.6
Employee costs
-77.2
-77.12
-78.03
-76.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
433.62
55.57
232.45
211.46
Depreciation
-90.82
-87.71
-54.88
-57
Tax paid
-54.15
3.74
-60.33
-94.94
Working capital
446.04
210.53
-124.25
363.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.13
2.87
10.55
-49.48
Op profit growth
60.43
23.31
10.74
17.92
EBIT growth
84.12
10.66
12.27
53.69
Net profit growth
769.81
-76.69
2.06
1,434.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,922.98
4,941.08
5,891.99
3,792.73
1,257.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,922.98
4,941.08
5,891.99
3,792.73
1,257.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
6
0
Other Income
80.47
79.89
57.48
165.64
7.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay Sankar
Managing Director
Ramkumar Shankar
Independent Director
Lakshmi Vijayakumar
Independent Director
Aditya Jain
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhandarkar
Independent Director
Prasad R Menon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Raman.
Non Executive Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Non Executive Director
Sumit Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
Summary
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (formerly known as Chemicals & Plastics India (CPIL)), incorporated in 1985 was promoted as Urethanes India by Chemplast, the flagship of the Sanmar Group, Tamil Nadu. It became a fully-owned subsidiary of Chemplast in 1991 when the name was changed to the present one.The Company is a leading speciality chemicals manufacturer with focus on speciality paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors. It is the largest manufacturer of speciality paste PVC resin In addition, it is the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in South India and one of the oldest manufacturers of Chloromethanes in India.The company set up a 2500 TPA Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plant in Tamil Nadu in technical collaboration with BF Goodrich Company, US. It manufactures caustic soda, chlorine, chlorinated solvents, PVC, refrigerant gases and industrial alcohol. In 1991-92, the capacity of PVC was enhanced to 48,000 TPA, making it the third largest manufacturer of PVC resin in the country. The company formed Peroxides India in collaboration with Atochem, US, for a wide variety of polymerisation initiators; and Drechem Speciality Chemicals, in technical collaboration with Dragoco, Germany, to manufacture aromatic chemicals. The PVC capacity is being enhanced from 48,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA and that of chloromethanes is being enhanced to 25,000 T
Read More
The Chemplast Sanmar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹485.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is ₹7673.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is 0 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemplast Sanmar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is ₹402.8 and ₹633.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.49%, 3 Years at -4.75%, 1 Year at -2.58%, 6 Month at -11.82%, 3 Month at -0.63% and 1 Month at -2.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.