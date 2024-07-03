iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Share Price

485.35
(-2.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open491.95
  • Day's High498.2
  • 52 Wk High633.9
  • Prev. Close496.9
  • Day's Low483.95
  • 52 Wk Low 402.8
  • Turnover (lac)215
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value173.68
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,673.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

491.95

Prev. Close

496.9

Turnover(Lac.)

215

Day's High

498.2

Day's Low

483.95

52 Week's High

633.9

52 Week's Low

402.8

Book Value

173.68

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,673.85

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.99%

Non-Promoter- 39.16%

Institutions: 39.15%

Non-Institutions: 5.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

79.06

79.06

79.06

67.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,761.2

3,864.66

3,718.18

1,953.64

Net Worth

3,840.26

3,943.72

3,797.24

2,020.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,012.14

1,288.73

1,252.68

1,133.11

yoy growth (%)

56.13

2.87

10.55

-49.48

Raw materials

-700.38

-428.1

-402.7

-369.44

As % of sales

34.8

33.21

32.14

32.6

Employee costs

-77.2

-77.12

-78.03

-76.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

433.62

55.57

232.45

211.46

Depreciation

-90.82

-87.71

-54.88

-57

Tax paid

-54.15

3.74

-60.33

-94.94

Working capital

446.04

210.53

-124.25

363.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.13

2.87

10.55

-49.48

Op profit growth

60.43

23.31

10.74

17.92

EBIT growth

84.12

10.66

12.27

53.69

Net profit growth

769.81

-76.69

2.06

1,434.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,922.98

4,941.08

5,891.99

3,792.73

1,257.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,922.98

4,941.08

5,891.99

3,792.73

1,257.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

6

0

Other Income

80.47

79.89

57.48

165.64

7.85

View Annually Results

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay Sankar

Managing Director

Ramkumar Shankar

Independent Director

Lakshmi Vijayakumar

Independent Director

Aditya Jain

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhandarkar

Independent Director

Prasad R Menon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Raman.

Non Executive Director

Vikram Taranath Hosangady

Non Executive Director

Sumit Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

Summary

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (formerly known as Chemicals & Plastics India (CPIL)), incorporated in 1985 was promoted as Urethanes India by Chemplast, the flagship of the Sanmar Group, Tamil Nadu. It became a fully-owned subsidiary of Chemplast in 1991 when the name was changed to the present one.The Company is a leading speciality chemicals manufacturer with focus on speciality paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors. It is the largest manufacturer of speciality paste PVC resin In addition, it is the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in South India and one of the oldest manufacturers of Chloromethanes in India.The company set up a 2500 TPA Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plant in Tamil Nadu in technical collaboration with BF Goodrich Company, US. It manufactures caustic soda, chlorine, chlorinated solvents, PVC, refrigerant gases and industrial alcohol. In 1991-92, the capacity of PVC was enhanced to 48,000 TPA, making it the third largest manufacturer of PVC resin in the country. The company formed Peroxides India in collaboration with Atochem, US, for a wide variety of polymerisation initiators; and Drechem Speciality Chemicals, in technical collaboration with Dragoco, Germany, to manufacture aromatic chemicals. The PVC capacity is being enhanced from 48,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA and that of chloromethanes is being enhanced to 25,000 T
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Chemplast Sanmar Ltd share price today?

The Chemplast Sanmar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹485.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is ₹7673.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is 0 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemplast Sanmar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is ₹402.8 and ₹633.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd?

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.49%, 3 Years at -4.75%, 1 Year at -2.58%, 6 Month at -11.82%, 3 Month at -0.63% and 1 Month at -2.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.99 %
Institutions - 39.16 %
Public - 5.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.