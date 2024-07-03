Summary

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (formerly known as Chemicals & Plastics India (CPIL)), incorporated in 1985 was promoted as Urethanes India by Chemplast, the flagship of the Sanmar Group, Tamil Nadu. It became a fully-owned subsidiary of Chemplast in 1991 when the name was changed to the present one.The Company is a leading speciality chemicals manufacturer with focus on speciality paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemicals sectors. It is the largest manufacturer of speciality paste PVC resin In addition, it is the third largest manufacturer of caustic soda and largest manufacturer of hydrogen peroxide in South India and one of the oldest manufacturers of Chloromethanes in India.The company set up a 2500 TPA Thermoplastic Polyurethane Plant in Tamil Nadu in technical collaboration with BF Goodrich Company, US. It manufactures caustic soda, chlorine, chlorinated solvents, PVC, refrigerant gases and industrial alcohol. In 1991-92, the capacity of PVC was enhanced to 48,000 TPA, making it the third largest manufacturer of PVC resin in the country. The company formed Peroxides India in collaboration with Atochem, US, for a wide variety of polymerisation initiators; and Drechem Speciality Chemicals, in technical collaboration with Dragoco, Germany, to manufacture aromatic chemicals. The PVC capacity is being enhanced from 48,000 TPA to 60,000 TPA and that of chloromethanes is being enhanced to 25,000 T

