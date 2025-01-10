Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
79.06
79.06
79.06
67.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,761.2
3,864.66
3,718.18
1,953.64
Net Worth
3,840.26
3,943.72
3,797.24
2,020.68
Minority Interest
Debt
656.26
218.13
14.15
1,228.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
581.8
539.79
552.78
515.63
Total Liabilities
5,078.32
4,701.64
4,364.17
3,764.76
Fixed Assets
3,114.96
2,587.74
2,259.92
2,128.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,555.72
1,555.72
1,555.72
1,555.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
112.07
18.66
16.03
9.98
Networking Capital
8.7
11.96
62.65
-78.19
Inventories
381.67
392.59
346.99
237.29
Inventory Days
62.94
67.2
Sundry Debtors
182.66
255.98
180.44
67.97
Debtor Days
32.73
19.25
Other Current Assets
308.38
174.63
140.86
145.68
Sundry Creditors
-595.11
-568.18
-385.67
-309.91
Creditor Days
69.95
87.77
Other Current Liabilities
-268.9
-243.05
-219.97
-219.22
Cash
286.87
527.55
469.85
149.19
Total Assets
5,078.32
4,701.64
4,364.17
3,764.76
