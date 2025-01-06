iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

487.45
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025

Chemplast Sanmar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

433.62

55.57

232.45

211.46

Depreciation

-90.82

-87.71

-54.88

-57

Tax paid

-54.15

3.74

-60.33

-94.94

Working capital

446.04

210.53

-124.25

363.52

Other operating items

Operating

734.69

182.12

-7.02

423.02

Capital expenditure

2.23

173.2

1,386.14

-1,143.02

Free cash flow

736.92

355.32

1,379.11

-719.99

Equity raised

5,304.36

4,359.2

2,914.38

635.54

Investing

0

356.95

261.06

936.96

Financing

-1,180.84

1,095.85

42.55

-552.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,860.44

6,167.32

4,597.11

299.57

