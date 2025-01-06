Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
433.62
55.57
232.45
211.46
Depreciation
-90.82
-87.71
-54.88
-57
Tax paid
-54.15
3.74
-60.33
-94.94
Working capital
446.04
210.53
-124.25
363.52
Other operating items
Operating
734.69
182.12
-7.02
423.02
Capital expenditure
2.23
173.2
1,386.14
-1,143.02
Free cash flow
736.92
355.32
1,379.11
-719.99
Equity raised
5,304.36
4,359.2
2,914.38
635.54
Investing
0
356.95
261.06
936.96
Financing
-1,180.84
1,095.85
42.55
-552.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,860.44
6,167.32
4,597.11
299.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.