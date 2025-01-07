iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

499.45
(2.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,012.14

1,288.73

1,252.68

1,133.11

yoy growth (%)

56.13

2.87

10.55

-49.48

Raw materials

-700.38

-428.1

-402.7

-369.44

As % of sales

34.8

33.21

32.14

32.6

Employee costs

-77.2

-77.12

-78.03

-76.89

As % of sales

3.83

5.98

6.22

6.78

Other costs

-607.01

-392.36

-454.75

-400.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.16

30.44

36.3

35.33

Operating profit

627.53

391.14

317.19

286.4

OPM

31.18

30.35

25.32

25.27

Depreciation

-90.82

-87.71

-54.88

-57

Interest expense

-135.74

-253.66

-46.99

-37.43

Other income

32.65

5.81

17.13

19.49

Profit before tax

433.62

55.57

232.45

211.46

Taxes

-54.15

3.74

-60.33

-94.94

Tax rate

-12.48

6.73

-25.95

-44.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

94.57

Adj. profit

379.47

59.31

172.11

211.08

Exceptional items

0

-15.68

15.1

-27.67

Net profit

379.47

43.62

187.21

183.41

yoy growth (%)

769.81

-76.69

2.06

1,434.51

NPM

18.85

3.38

14.94

16.18

