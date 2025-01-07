Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,012.14
1,288.73
1,252.68
1,133.11
yoy growth (%)
56.13
2.87
10.55
-49.48
Raw materials
-700.38
-428.1
-402.7
-369.44
As % of sales
34.8
33.21
32.14
32.6
Employee costs
-77.2
-77.12
-78.03
-76.89
As % of sales
3.83
5.98
6.22
6.78
Other costs
-607.01
-392.36
-454.75
-400.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.16
30.44
36.3
35.33
Operating profit
627.53
391.14
317.19
286.4
OPM
31.18
30.35
25.32
25.27
Depreciation
-90.82
-87.71
-54.88
-57
Interest expense
-135.74
-253.66
-46.99
-37.43
Other income
32.65
5.81
17.13
19.49
Profit before tax
433.62
55.57
232.45
211.46
Taxes
-54.15
3.74
-60.33
-94.94
Tax rate
-12.48
6.73
-25.95
-44.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
94.57
Adj. profit
379.47
59.31
172.11
211.08
Exceptional items
0
-15.68
15.1
-27.67
Net profit
379.47
43.62
187.21
183.41
yoy growth (%)
769.81
-76.69
2.06
1,434.51
NPM
18.85
3.38
14.94
16.18
