iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Nine Monthly Results

491.25
(-1.65%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

2,872.26

3,794.25

4,080.61

2,452.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,872.26

3,794.25

4,080.61

2,452.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

4.43

4.39

Other Income

67.85

48.96

48.73

7.91

Total Income

2,940.11

3,843.21

4,133.77

2,464.69

Total Expenditure

2,867.4

3,504.03

3,234.69

1,960.95

PBIDT

72.71

339.18

899.08

503.74

Interest

129.57

115.62

286.71

341.79

PBDT

-56.86

223.56

612.37

161.95

Depreciation

105.39

108.54

96.92

95.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

34.25

124.4

33.01

Deferred Tax

-34.95

-25.5

-25.97

-12.61

Reported Profit After Tax

-127.3

106.27

417.02

45.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-127.3

106.27

417.02

45.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-56.53

0

-6.71

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-127.3

162.8

417.02

52.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-8.05

6.72

28.67

3.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

79.06

79.06

79.06

67.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.53

8.93

22.03

20.54

PBDTM(%)

-1.97

5.89

15

6.6

PATM(%)

-4.43

2.8

10.21

1.87

Chemplast Sanmar: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemplast Sanmar Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.