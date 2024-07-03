Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
2,872.26
3,794.25
4,080.61
2,452.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,872.26
3,794.25
4,080.61
2,452.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
4.43
4.39
Other Income
67.85
48.96
48.73
7.91
Total Income
2,940.11
3,843.21
4,133.77
2,464.69
Total Expenditure
2,867.4
3,504.03
3,234.69
1,960.95
PBIDT
72.71
339.18
899.08
503.74
Interest
129.57
115.62
286.71
341.79
PBDT
-56.86
223.56
612.37
161.95
Depreciation
105.39
108.54
96.92
95.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
34.25
124.4
33.01
Deferred Tax
-34.95
-25.5
-25.97
-12.61
Reported Profit After Tax
-127.3
106.27
417.02
45.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-127.3
106.27
417.02
45.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-56.53
0
-6.71
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-127.3
162.8
417.02
52.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-8.05
6.72
28.67
3.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
79.06
79.06
79.06
67.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.53
8.93
22.03
20.54
PBDTM(%)
-1.97
5.89
15
6.6
PATM(%)
-4.43
2.8
10.21
1.87
