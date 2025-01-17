Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.31
EBIT margin
18.96
Net profit margin
11
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
41.02
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
32.35
Book value per share
107.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.19
P/CEPS
20.53
P/B
6.16
EV/EBIDTA
8.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-18.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.47
Net debt / equity
-0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-0.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.02
Employee costs
-2.03
Other costs
-14.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.