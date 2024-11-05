Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results unaudited standalone and consolidated financials- 30th Sep, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Chemplast Sanmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by issue of Equity Shares and/or convertible instruments including through Qualified Institutional Placement. Outcome of Board Meeting- Fund raising regarding. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 14 May 2024

Chemplast Sanmar Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of dividend on equity shares if any for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 20th May, 2024 Dividend In view of the loss incurred for the FY 2023-24, the Board of Directors have not recommended any dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation regarding Appointment of Director. Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024