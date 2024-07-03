iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tanfac Industries Ltd Share Price

14.2
(-1.73%)
Dec 26, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.1
  • Day's High14.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close14.45
  • Day's Low13.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.96
  • P/E55.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value261.7
  • EPS53.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.16
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tanfac Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

14.1

Prev. Close

14.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.96

Day's High

14.25

Day's Low

13.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

261.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.16

P/E

55.77

EPS

53.49

Divi. Yield

0.23

Tanfac Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tanfac Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tanfac Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.81%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 47.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tanfac Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.98

9.98

9.98

9.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

220.47

174.3

123.72

73.26

Net Worth

230.45

184.28

133.7

83.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

147.89

164.8

161.87

126.39

yoy growth (%)

-10.25

1.8

28.07

-5.2

Raw materials

-70.27

-86.06

-86.32

-64.27

As % of sales

47.51

52.22

53.32

50.85

Employee costs

-11.46

-12.07

-11.47

-11.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

25.06

21.62

9.79

3.29

Depreciation

-8.47

-4.63

-4.94

-4.73

Tax paid

-7.58

-4.64

-0.11

0

Working capital

-8.68

16.3

3.04

-0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.25

1.8

28.07

-5.2

Op profit growth

25.99

27.28

46.9

69.3

EBIT growth

13.83

42.44

59.54

161.4

Net profit growth

2.94

75.39

193.9

720.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tanfac Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tanfac Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

R Karthikeyan

Non Executive Director

Afzal Haunbhai Malkani

Independent Non Exe. Director

V T Moorthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

M R Sivaraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shankar Narasimhan

Independent Non Exe. Director

R Rajalakshmi

Chairperson

Mariam Pallavi Baldev

Managing Director

K Sendhil Naathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

H.Narayana Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tanfac Industries Ltd

Summary

Tanfac Industries Limited, is a Joint Venture Company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India Limited (Erstwhile Aditya Birla Group) and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). Incorporated in 1972, the Company is Indias largest supplier of fluorine chemicals. The Company commenced production in Mar.85 and soon achieved 100% capacity utilisation.The company manufactures aluminium fluoride (inst. cap. : 9000 tpa) from itss plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. It also manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, cryolite and other fluorides. The company gets technical support from M/s Kvaemer Buss, Switzerland, M/s. CHENCO. Germany. The companys diversification scheme for the manufacture of Organo Fluorine Chemicals was completed in 1998-99. The Organo Fluorine Chemicals viz. 2,4, Dichloro fluorobenzene, Acetophenone etc., used as intermediate chemicals in the manufacture of new generation antibiotics (bulk drugs) called Ciprofloxacin, Enrofloxacin etc. The technology was sourced from Dalian F Chem, China.In 2000-01 the operations of the Companys new project for manufacture of DFCA remained suspended as it is uneconomical to operate the plant at the current depressed market price. The Companys R&D team has developed a new process for manufacturing Inorganic Fluorine chemicals in the existing plant, with a minimum addition to the equipment.The Company commissioned the 2.23 MW Captive Power Plant in March, 2005. The Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC)
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tanfac Industries Ltd share price today?

The Tanfac Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd is ₹14.16 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tanfac Industries Ltd is 55.77 and 11.38 as of 26 Dec ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tanfac Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tanfac Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tanfac Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Dec ‘14

What is the CAGR of Tanfac Industries Ltd?

Tanfac Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.00%, 3 Years at -10.94%, 1 Year at 111.94%, 6 Month at 24.56%, 3 Month at -20.45% and 1 Month at -8.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tanfac Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tanfac Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tanfac Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.