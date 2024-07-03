Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹14.1
Prev. Close₹14.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.96
Day's High₹14.25
Day's Low₹13.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹261.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.16
P/E55.77
EPS53.49
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.98
9.98
9.98
9.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
220.47
174.3
123.72
73.26
Net Worth
230.45
184.28
133.7
83.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
147.89
164.8
161.87
126.39
yoy growth (%)
-10.25
1.8
28.07
-5.2
Raw materials
-70.27
-86.06
-86.32
-64.27
As % of sales
47.51
52.22
53.32
50.85
Employee costs
-11.46
-12.07
-11.47
-11.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
25.06
21.62
9.79
3.29
Depreciation
-8.47
-4.63
-4.94
-4.73
Tax paid
-7.58
-4.64
-0.11
0
Working capital
-8.68
16.3
3.04
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.25
1.8
28.07
-5.2
Op profit growth
25.99
27.28
46.9
69.3
EBIT growth
13.83
42.44
59.54
161.4
Net profit growth
2.94
75.39
193.9
720.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
R Karthikeyan
Non Executive Director
Afzal Haunbhai Malkani
Independent Non Exe. Director
V T Moorthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
M R Sivaraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shankar Narasimhan
Independent Non Exe. Director
R Rajalakshmi
Chairperson
Mariam Pallavi Baldev
Managing Director
K Sendhil Naathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
H.Narayana Rao
Reports by Tanfac Industries Ltd
Summary
Tanfac Industries Limited, is a Joint Venture Company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India Limited (Erstwhile Aditya Birla Group) and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). Incorporated in 1972, the Company is Indias largest supplier of fluorine chemicals. The Company commenced production in Mar.85 and soon achieved 100% capacity utilisation.The company manufactures aluminium fluoride (inst. cap. : 9000 tpa) from itss plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. It also manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, cryolite and other fluorides. The company gets technical support from M/s Kvaemer Buss, Switzerland, M/s. CHENCO. Germany. The companys diversification scheme for the manufacture of Organo Fluorine Chemicals was completed in 1998-99. The Organo Fluorine Chemicals viz. 2,4, Dichloro fluorobenzene, Acetophenone etc., used as intermediate chemicals in the manufacture of new generation antibiotics (bulk drugs) called Ciprofloxacin, Enrofloxacin etc. The technology was sourced from Dalian F Chem, China.In 2000-01 the operations of the Companys new project for manufacture of DFCA remained suspended as it is uneconomical to operate the plant at the current depressed market price. The Companys R&D team has developed a new process for manufacturing Inorganic Fluorine chemicals in the existing plant, with a minimum addition to the equipment.The Company commissioned the 2.23 MW Captive Power Plant in March, 2005. The Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC)
Read More
The Tanfac Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd is ₹14.16 Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Tanfac Industries Ltd is 55.77 and 11.38 as of 26 Dec ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tanfac Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tanfac Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 26 Dec ‘14
Tanfac Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.00%, 3 Years at -10.94%, 1 Year at 111.94%, 6 Month at 24.56%, 3 Month at -20.45% and 1 Month at -8.39%.
