Summary

Tanfac Industries Limited, is a Joint Venture Company promoted by Anupam Rasayan India Limited (Erstwhile Aditya Birla Group) and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). Incorporated in 1972, the Company is Indias largest supplier of fluorine chemicals. The Company commenced production in Mar.85 and soon achieved 100% capacity utilisation.The company manufactures aluminium fluoride (inst. cap. : 9000 tpa) from itss plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. It also manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, cryolite and other fluorides. The company gets technical support from M/s Kvaemer Buss, Switzerland, M/s. CHENCO. Germany. The companys diversification scheme for the manufacture of Organo Fluorine Chemicals was completed in 1998-99. The Organo Fluorine Chemicals viz. 2,4, Dichloro fluorobenzene, Acetophenone etc., used as intermediate chemicals in the manufacture of new generation antibiotics (bulk drugs) called Ciprofloxacin, Enrofloxacin etc. The technology was sourced from Dalian F Chem, China.In 2000-01 the operations of the Companys new project for manufacture of DFCA remained suspended as it is uneconomical to operate the plant at the current depressed market price. The Companys R&D team has developed a new process for manufacturing Inorganic Fluorine chemicals in the existing plant, with a minimum addition to the equipment.The Company commissioned the 2.23 MW Captive Power Plant in March, 2005. The Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC)

