Tanfac Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.2
(-1.73%)
Dec 26, 2014

Tanfac Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

25.06

21.62

9.79

3.29

Depreciation

-8.47

-4.63

-4.94

-4.73

Tax paid

-7.58

-4.64

-0.11

0

Working capital

-8.68

16.3

3.04

-0.54

Other operating items

Operating

0.31

28.63

7.77

-1.98

Capital expenditure

15.39

4.43

1.09

0.15

Free cash flow

15.7

33.06

8.86

-1.83

Equity raised

111

34.22

-7.05

-24.93

Investing

21.71

0.23

0

0.58

Financing

-0.4

21.61

73.01

76.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

148.02

89.13

74.81

50.01

