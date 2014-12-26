Tanfac Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
25.06
21.62
9.79
3.29
Depreciation
-8.47
-4.63
-4.94
-4.73
Tax paid
-7.58
-4.64
-0.11
0
Working capital
-8.68
16.3
3.04
-0.54
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
28.63
7.77
-1.98
Capital expenditure
15.39
4.43
1.09
0.15
Free cash flow
15.7
33.06
8.86
-1.83
Equity raised
111
34.22
-7.05
-24.93
Investing
21.71
0.23
0
0.58
Financing
-0.4
21.61
73.01
76.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
148.02
89.13
74.81
50.01
